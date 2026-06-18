South Africa: Liberians Seek Repatriation From South Africa

MONROVIA — The Government of Liberia announced that approximately 263 Liberians in South Africa have requested assistance to leave the country, with 21 to 23 individuals seeking immediate repatriation.

Executive Director of the Liberia Refugee Repatriation and Resettlement Commission (LRRRC), Cllr. Jero Cole Bangalu said the government is intensifying efforts to monitor, protect, and assist Liberian citizens stranded abroad.

South Africa has been a destination for migrants and refugees from across Africa, including Liberia, due to its larger economy and perceived opportunities for employment. In recent years, tensions between local communities and foreign nationals have periodically led to unrest, particularly in low-income urban areas.

These tensions have resulted in episodes of xenophobic violence since the mid-2000s. Major outbreaks in 2008, 2015, and 2019 involved attacks on foreign nationals, looting, and displacement in several provinces.

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The South African government has condemned the violence and deployed security forces, but underlying issues remain.

Migrant communities often report heightened fear during periods of social unrest or economic stress. Foreign nationals working in informal trade or low-wage sectors remain particularly vulnerable.

Bangalu said the Liberian government continues to receive updates from its diplomatic mission on Liberians in South Africa and is coordinating with international partners in countries such as Niger, Tunisia, Libya, Spain, Cambodia, and Syria to address migration and repatriation concerns.

Providing an update on refugee resettlement, Bangalu said more than 98 percent of Liberians who returned from Ghana have reintegrated into their communities. A small number remain at designated centers due to health or documentation issues.

Bangalu also highlighted refugee population and documentation efforts, noting that the cessation clause implemented by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) led to the repatriation of most Liberian refugees, while some have chosen to remain abroad.

He said the government is working to provide legal documentation for refugees and returnees to facilitate integration. Verification teams are validating citizenship claims and issuing passports where appropriate.

Bangalu said Liberia currently hosts approximately 2,000 refugees from Sierra Leone, Syria, and other countries.

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He said President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has directed government ministries and agencies to address refugee and migration-related challenges, and that coordination meetings are underway.

Bangalu said the government is collaborating with the International Organization for Migration (IOM) to facilitate the return of Liberian migrants from countries including Niger, Cambodia, and Tunisia.

He added that authorities are seeking updates on Liberian migrants in Spain and Libya. Some migration arrangements originated in recruitment efforts tied to agricultural opportunities in Liberia, resulting in agreements whose terms were not always clearly understood by participants.

Bangalu said the government is engaging with land and local authorities to resolve issues from such agreements and to ensure greater accountability in future migration arrangements.

The Liberian government reaffirmed its commitment to protecting the welfare of its citizens abroad and to managing refugee and migration issues within and outside the country.