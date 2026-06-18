Nigeria: Army Revises Recruit Training Curriculum to End Terrorism

The Nigerian Army has reviewed recruit training curriculum to strengthen the capacity of newly enlisted soldiers to effectively tackle terrorism, insurgency and emerging security threats nationwide.

Maj.-Gen. Oluyemi Olatoye, Commandant, Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), said this on Thursday during the Beating of Retreat and Award Ceremony for the 90 Regular Recruits Intake at Depot Nigerian Army, Zaria.

Olatoye said the curriculum review was part of efforts to align recruit training with Nigeria's evolving security environment.

He said that through the revised training curriculum the recruits had acquired relevant competencies required for contemporary military operations nationwide.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The commander said greater emphasis had been placed on counterterrorism and counterinsurgency operations to prepare recruits for emerging threats and enhance the army's capacity to respond effectively to security challenges.

According to Olatoye, the revised curriculum reflects current operational realities and equips recruits with the foundational knowledge, discipline and professional skills required for modern military engagements across theatres.

"I am delighted to note that your training curriculum was reviewed to reflect the current security realities facing our country. As a result, greater emphasis was placed on counterterrorism operations," he said.

Olatoye said the training had equipped recruits with competencies required to support ongoing operations against terrorists, bandits and other criminal elements threatening national security and public safety.

He expressed confidence that the recruits would contribute meaningfully to operational success upon deployment, having undergone training tailored to contemporary battlefield requirements and emerging security realities.

The commander reiterated the commitment of the Nigerian Army toward producing personnel capable of responding professionally to threats through continuous improvements in training doctrine, instructional methods and operational preparedness.

Olatoye commended the Commandant of Depot Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. Ahmadu-Bello Mohammed, instructors and staff for successfully implementing the revised training programme and maintaining standards.

He said the demonstrations and drills displayed at the event reflected the effectiveness of the training curriculum and the preparedness of recruits for future operational responsibilities nationwide.

Earlier, Mohammed said the ceremony was organised to mark the completion of the training activities for the 90 regular recruits intake.

He said the event provided an opportunity to recognise outstanding recruits and companies that distinguished themselves in military training, sporting activities and other competitive exercises.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mohammed explained that the award ceremony was designed to reward diligence, excellence and commitment by recruits who excelled individually, while also recognising high-performing training companies.

He said the 90 regular recruits' intake commenced training on Jan. 21 and would formally pass out on June 20 after completing the prescribed training programme.

Mohammed said that 6,001 recruits commenced training at the institution, while 5,876 recruits successfully completed the programme and were due to participate in the Passing-Out-Parade (POP).

He said the training exercise stretched the institution's human and material resources considerably, reflecting the scale of effort required to prepare recruits for military service.

Mohammed also commended instructors, support staff and relevant stakeholders for their dedication and contributions toward the successful conduct of the training programme. (NAN)