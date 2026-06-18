Liberia: LPRC Donates Medical Equipment to Moh

Monrovia — The Ministry of Health received a major consignment of medical equipment from the Liberia Petroleum Refining Company on Wednesday. This donation is expected to strengthen surgical, maternal, and emergency healthcare services across the country.

The donation includes six anesthesia machines, six patient monitors, and 100 delivery beds. The equipment will be distributed to referral hospitals, county hospitals, and health centers in multiple counties.

Receiving the donation, Health Minister Dr. Louise M. Kpoto praised LPRC for its timely intervention in the health sector, stating, "These machines and delivery beds will directly save lives."

"This donation comes at a critical moment as we continue our efforts to improve access to quality healthcare throughout Liberia," Dr. Kpoto said. "These machines and delivery beds will directly save lives. The monitors are also very important, as they will improve patient monitoring and maternal care."

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The anesthesia machines will expand surgical capacity at facilities across the country, while the patient monitors will enhance care for critically ill patients and mothers during delivery.

The 100 delivery beds are expected to reduce pressure on maternity wards and improve conditions for childbirth.

Dr. Kpoto emphasized that strengthening Liberia's healthcare infrastructure requires collaboration among government institutions, the private sector, and development partners.

"This support from LPRC shows what is possible when we work together for the health and well-being of our people," she added.

The donation forms part of the Ministry of Health's ongoing efforts to equip facilities and reduce maternal and surgical complications. With the new equipment, hospitals and health centers will be better positioned to provide safe anesthesia, continuous patient monitoring, and dignified maternal care.

LPRC's contribution supports the government's efforts to improve access to quality healthcare for all Liberians.