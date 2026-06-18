Liberia: Fire Destroys Harper Business, Sparks Concerns

Harper — A fire destroyed a commercial building on Water Street in Harper City on Monday night, causing significant losses for a local business owner and raising concerns about electrical systems and emergency response services.

The fire started around 8:00 p.m. on June 15, destroying a shop and warehouse owned by Madam Mariama Fofana.

The flames rapidly consumed the structure, destroying large quantities of food products and household commodities stored inside.

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Fortunately, no casualties or injuries were reported. However, the economic impact of the disaster has been substantial.

Madam Fofana estimated her losses at more than US$10,000, citing the destruction of rice, cooking oil, beans, groundnuts, and other essential goods that served customers throughout Harper and surrounding communities.

On Tuesday, Madam Fofana spoke about the destruction of her property.

She stated that the business had been built over several years and was destroyed within hours.

Residents living near the scene believe the fire may have been linked to persistent power interruptions and voltage fluctuations that have become increasingly common in Harper City.

Several eyewitnesses reported repeated power outages shortly before the fire erupted.

The incident has intensified public concern over the reliability of electricity services in Maryland County. Local residents and business owners say unstable voltage has damaged appliances and created safety hazards for both homes and commercial establishments.

Mr. Gabriel Baccus Gbagbar, a senior official of the National Social Security and Welfare Corporation (NASSCORP) assigned in Maryland County, called for a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident, particularly the role of the city's electricity provider.

According to Mr. Gbagbar, if investigations establish that electrical fluctuations contributed to the fire, those responsible for maintaining the power system should be held accountable.

He noted that residents have repeatedly complained about unstable electricity and argued that those concerns deserve serious attention from national authorities and regulatory agencies.

As the fire intensified Monday night, community members rushed to the scene and formed bucket brigades in an effort to prevent the flames from spreading to nearby buildings.

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Residents said their efforts helped contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading to other buildings in the commercial area.

Several residents, however, expressed frustration over what they described as the absence of a timely response from the Liberia National Fire Service.

Witnesses claimed repeated emergency calls were made, but no fire truck arrived while the building was burning.

Community members argued that without their swift intervention, additional businesses and homes could have been destroyed.

The reported lack of emergency response has renewed debate about the preparedness of firefighting services in southeastern Liberia, where limited equipment and logistical challenges often hinder rapid intervention during emergencies.

Some witnesses said individuals removed goods from the burning premises. Local leaders condemned the actions and called for greater community solidarity during emergencies.

For many business owners in Harper, the incident highlights broader challenges facing the local business community, including unreliable electricity, inadequate firefighting resources, and limited emergency preparedness mechanisms.

As of Tuesday evening, neither the electricity provider nor the Liberia National Fire Service had issued an official statement regarding the incident.

Authorities are expected to investigate the cause of the fire and assess the circumstances surrounding the emergency response.

Madam Fofana said she is focused on rebuilding her business after the loss.

She described her situation as follows: "Everything I worked for is gone," she said.