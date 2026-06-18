Liberia: Citizens Rescue St. Paul River Ferry After Two-Year Breakdown

Residents of Sanoyea and Fuamah districts, with support from local leaders, youths, and elders, have successfully recovered a ferry that had been stranded downstream on the St. Paul River for nearly two years, restoring hopes for safer and more reliable transportation between communities in the area.

The ferry was returned to its regular crossing point at Qwue Town following a community-led operation headed by Bonkormu Clan Chief Jerry Kpehe Kollie and community advocate Philip Kollie.

The recovery effort comes after years of hardship for residents, who were forced to rely on canoes to cross the river due to the ferry's prolonged absence from service.

Residents said the lack of a functioning ferry exposed travelers, traders, motorists, and schoolchildren to significant risks, particularly during the rainy season when the river becomes more dangerous.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"The ferry remains the safest means of transportation across the river," a member of the recovery team said. "For nearly two years, people have faced serious challenges, and there have been concerns about the safety of those using canoes to cross."

According to participants, the operation involved using ropes and an engine-powered boat to pull the ferry from its stranded position and return it to the designated crossing point. Community members described the exercise as difficult but necessary to restore a critical transportation link.

The ferry was donated in 2017 by then-Vice President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, now President of Liberia, to improve transportation and strengthen economic activities among communities along the St. Paul River.

Residents alleged that the ferry's condition deteriorated over time because of poor management and inadequate maintenance. Some community members also raised concerns about accountability in the administration of funds generated from the ferry's operations.

The vessel reportedly drifted downstream on September 5, 2024, leaving residents dependent on canoes for transportation. Since then, citizens have repeatedly called for intervention to restore the ferry and improve safety along the river crossing.

The successful recovery of the vessel has been welcomed in both districts, with residents expressing optimism that normal ferry operations will soon resume.

Speaking during a gathering at the Qwue Town crossing point, residents thanked those who participated in the recovery effort and called for stronger management measures to ensure the ferry remains operational.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Community leaders also stressed the need for proper oversight, maintenance, and accountability to prevent future disruptions and safeguard a transportation service that remains vital to the economic and social well-being of communities on both sides of the St. Paul River.

The return of the ferry is expected to significantly improve mobility, facilitate trade, and reduce the risks associated with river crossings in Sanoyea and Fuamah districts.