Liberia: U.S.$1 Million Educational Facility Launched in Margibi County

MARGIBI — In support of the Government of Liberia's efforts to decentralize educational opportunities nationwide, Dr. Maria Seton, a Liberian based in the United States, has launched a US$1 million educational project to benefit residents of Barnersville and Margibi County.

The project, which will be implemented in three phases, includes the construction of a modern educational facility in Margibi County.

This center will provide capacity-building programs and vocational skills training for local citizens, offering disciplines such as plumbing, cosmetology, catering, hair braiding, carpentry, electricity, and other technical fields.

In a WhatsApp interview on Wednesday, Dr. Seton reflected on the educational challenges Liberia faces, noting that quality education is often limited to Monrovia and a few major urban centers. Many rural communities, she observed, have had few opportunities for advancement.

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To address this gap, Dr. Seton is personally funding the project to give back to her homeland and support the decentralization of education in Liberia. She also revealed that part of the funding will upgrade her existing schools, including CECE Munah School, a vocational school in Charlesville, and a third facility at the former A.D.O. Mill School in Barnersville.

When asked about selection criteria for beneficiaries, Dr. Seton stressed that "the project is purely philanthropic and should not be viewed through a political lens." She emphasized the initiative's goal of creating opportunities for rural communities and bridging persistent educational divides.

Dr. Seton believes the project will equip ordinary Liberians with practical skills and knowledge necessary to thrive in an increasingly competitive environment.

The new facility is expected to serve as the third building of CECE Munah School, which was established in 2022 to empower young Liberians with skills and knowledge to become productive citizens.