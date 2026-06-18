Liberia: Govt to Retire 6,000 Employees

MONROVIA — The Civil Service Agency (CSA) announced Wednesday that 6,000 government employees will be retired this year as part of the 2026 National Retirement Exercise.

The retirement program targets civil servants who have reached the mandatory retirement age, in line with Liberia's Pension Law.

According to the CSA, more than 4,000 of those retiring are from the Ministries of Education and Health.

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CSA Director General Dr. Josiah F. Joekai, Jr. said the retirement will include those who have reached the age limit or qualify due to ill health, in accordance with the law.

According to him, the retirement exercise was not conducted in 2025 due to substantial backlogs inherited from previous phases that required processing, reconciliation, verification, and administrative review.

"For the 2026 exercise, the Civil Service Agency has identified more than 6,000 employees for retirement consideration," Joekai said.

The names of affected employees are currently being communicated to their respective ministries and agencies.

He confirmed that the Ministries of Education and Health account for over 4,000 of those identified.

He added that the ministries most affected will be allowed to submit priority retention lists for highly specialized staff who may be needed for up to two more years to ensure continuity of essential services.

Joekai said the early start of the process is intended to give employees time to prepare and allow ministries to plan for succession and workforce renewal.