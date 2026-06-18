Liberia: LPRC Donates Critical Medical Equipment Moh

Reinforcing its commitment to corporate social responsibility and national development, the Liberia Petroleum Refining Company (LPRC) has donated one hundred (100) hospital beds, six (6) patient monitors, and six (6) anesthesia machines to the Ministry of Health for onward distribution to health facilities across the country.

Presenting the equipment, LPRC Managing Director Hon. Amos B. Tweh described the initiative as an investment in lives, hope, dignity, and the future of healthcare in Liberia.

"Today is a special day for LPRC because we are not merely turning over equipment; we are investing in lives and hope. Every bed represents a mother who deserves to give birth with dignity, and every anesthesia machine represents an opportunity to save lives. These are not just pieces of equipment; they are a demonstration of our commitment to the wellbeing of the Liberian people," Tweh stated.

The LPRC Managing Director emphasized that while the Company's core mandate is to ensure the availability and sustainability of petroleum products, it remains equally committed to supporting critical sectors such as health, education, youth empowerment, sports, and community development.

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Receiving the donation on behalf of the Government of Liberia, Minister of Health Dr. Louise M. Kpoto praised the Management and Board of Directors of LPRC for what she described as a timely and impactful intervention.

"This donation is extremely important at this critical moment for our healthcare system. LPRC has demonstrated that its contribution to national development extends beyond stabilizing fuel supply and prices.

The Company is also helping to save lives and making meaningful contributions to communities across Liberia. We commend the Management and Board of Directors for this remarkable act of patriotism and partnership, and we remain grateful for their continued support to the health sector," Dr. Kpoto said.

As one of Liberia's leading state-owned enterprises, LPRC continues to complement the Government's development agenda through impactful investments and interventions aimed at improving the lives of Liberians.