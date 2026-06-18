Liberia: Agro-Housing Project Launched in Millsburg

Liberian-owned companies, Smith Holdings Incorporated, and Terra Verde have launched a new agriculture project in Millsburg aimed at empowering residents of the township by producing non-traditional crops for the Liberian market.

The new initiative also focuses on the construction and development of a community to include housing units for sale, corner shops, a mini clinic, and recreational centers, according to Simeon Charles Smith, Executive Director of Smith Holdings Incorporated.

The new agriculture initiative will focus on the production of tangerines, soursop, basic oranges, apples, lemons, and pomegranates, as well as other crops in market quantities. Accordingly, these crops will be ready for the market between eight and eighteen months and subsequently boost tourism in the township.

Mr. Smith said the new initiatives will bring life to the township of Millsburg, while enabling people to take care of themselves, their children, and improve their livelihoods.

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"We have the business ideas in the background, but the humanitarian part, we as Liberians want to give back to our country and community. The construction of the 10-bedroom resting place or guesthouse will kick off first before the 250 housing units," he said.

According to him, in the next three months, the trees should be standing, followed by the construction of a community rest place or guesthouse that will host at least 10 self-contained bedrooms, where people can stay while visiting Millsburg.

He emphasized that the agricultural aspect of the project is cardinal and will put money in the hands of the community, while attracting people to the township.

"We want to build a community of at least 250 homes in the township of Millsburg for sale to people everywhere. We believe that through those homes, we will be doing some job creation because there will be informal employment by those who will have their homes, like cleaners, and so," Mr. Smith said.

Currently, Director Smith said, there is no lodging in Millsburg for visitors, which he believes must not be the case, considering the history of the township. He added that the agricultural project and the guesthouse, which will have a recreational center, will be for the community.

He said the two projects will enable the community to have a source of income and be able to run the community, while urging them to prioritize maintenance and take full ownership of initiatives.

Director Smith further emphasized that the agricultural project would see products that are strange or non-traditional to the Liberian market while showcasing the tourism aspect of the project because many people may want to see where these products are coming from.

Benjamin Wennie, who is an agronomist and trainer of the agriculture project, said the new agriculture initiative will focus on the production of tangerines, soursop, basic oranges, apples, lemons, and pomegranates, as well as other fruits.

Mr. Wennie said these crops will take between eight and eighteen months for the community to begin harvesting them but emphasized the care of them to those who will be trained to manage the farm.

Mr. Wennie, who currently runs a farm in Margibi County that produces many fruits, including apples, said, "The people need to know what they are doing and be committed to it, and urged them to take advantage of the opportunity which is a lifetime."

According to him, the new crops will be imported and call on them to take good care of the various trees that will produce the different fruits.

Matenneh Moore, a resident of Millsburg township, expressed her gratitude to Mr. Smith and partners for the new initiatives and said she hopes that the projects will bring about a change to the community.

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Nathan White, 87 years old and a son of Millsburg township, said he was excited about the new initiatives in the township and promised to work with community leadership and the project providers to ensure the success of the programs.

He called on the young people of the township to take advantage of the programs that will transform their community and provide better livelihoods for them.

Mr. White who is still strong, promised to work with community leadership and the project providers despite his age to benefit from the capacity-building or training, while describing the project providers as "God-sent" people.

Marley Raynes, Commissioner of Millsburg township, expressed his excitement about the new development, as well as his community's willingness to work with Smith Holdings Incorporated and Terra Verde.