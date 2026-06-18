Ghana: MTN Ghana Launches Nationwide Bed Refurbishment Initiative

MTN Ghana has launched a nationwide initiative to refurbish 3,000 hospital beds and improve healthcare infrastructure as part of its annual 21 Days of Yellow Care activities.

The exercise being done in partnership with DOSH Health Insurance is also to provide GH¢1 million in medical support for discharged patients unable to settle their hospital bills.

Speaking at the Maamobi General Hospital in Accra yesterday, the Chief Executive Officer of MTN Ghana, Mr Stephen Blewett, said the initiative reflected the company's commitment to giving back to society through hands-on community service.

He said more than 1,700 hospital beds had already been refurbished, with the remaining beds expected to be completed in selected hospitals across the country.

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The exercise includes repainting beds, repairing damaged mechanical parts, replacing worn-out components, and refurbishing hospital furniture to improve patient comfort and healthcare delivery.

Mr Blewett urged other corporate organisations to support the country's healthcare system through similar interventions, noting that collaborative efforts would help improve hospital infrastructure and reduce the burden on health facilities.

He added that MTN would continue to invest in healthcare innovation, including the use of digital technology and artificial intelligence, to complement efforts to improve healthcare delivery in Ghana.

The CEO said MTN had also partnered with DOSH Health Insurance to assist discharged patients who remained in the hospital because they could not afford to pay their medical bills.

The Head of Sales and Marketing of DOSH Health Insurance, Ms Belinda Amoo, said the partnership would provide GH¢1 million in health insurance support for about 100 beneficiaries across selected hospitals nationwide.

According to her, beneficiaries would not only have their outstanding medical bills settled but would also receive one-year health insurance coverage to cater to future medical visits and reviews.

She said the programme would be implemented in facilities including Maamobi General Hospital, Achimota Government Hospital, Ho Teaching Hospital, Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, and selected hospitals in Koforidua and Takoradi.