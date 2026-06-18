Ghana: Telecel Ashanti Codes to Train 1,000 Regional Students in Digital Skills

In celebration of this year's Telecel Ashanti Month, the Telecel Ghana Foundation has launched a new digital skills initiative aimed at training 1,000 young people across the Ashanti Region in coding, robotics and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies by the end of the year.

The initiative, known as Telecel Ashanti Codes, was launched at the Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem II Library in Kumasi. It targets upper primary and junior high school students in Kumasi, Wiamoase, Nsuta and Obuasi, with training delivered at five learning centres within the host communities.

Welcoming the initiative, the Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene, described Ashanti Codes as a timely intervention that aligned with the region's ambition to prepare young people for a technology-driven future.

He pledged the support of the Regional Coordinating Council to expand opportunities for youth skills development.

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Dr Amoakohene noted that the world was changing rapidly and warned that individuals either adapted to the future economy or risked being left behind.

He expressed satisfaction that the younger generation was being integrated into the future and prepared to contribute to the development of AI and humanoid robotic solutions shaping the modern world.

He further emphasised the need for young people to apply their knowledge to solve everyday challenges within their communities and the country.

Participants will receive structured weekend training facilitated by technology specialists from Asustem Robotics.

The curriculum covers coding, robotics, design thinking, problem-solving and Internet of Things applications, culminating in capstone projects that address challenges within their communities.

The Mayor of Kumasi, Mr Richard Ofori Agyemang Boadi, described digital literacy as essential for participation in the modern economy and urged students to approach the programme with seriousness and determination.

He stated that in the 21st century, everything was driven by technology and that effectiveness in the digital economy depended on having the necessary digital literacy skills.

He added that the future of the country's economy lay in digitalisation and encouraged students to learn diligently, noting that the skills acquired could transform their futures and contribute to regional growth.

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Telecel Ashanti Codes forms part of the Telecel Ghana Foundation's Connected Learning pillar and represents one of the Foundation's most significant education-focused investments during this year's Ashanti Month celebrations.

Speaking at the launch, the Director of External Affairs at Telecel Ghana, Mr Komla Buami, said the initiative reflected the company's commitment to building Ghana's digital talent pipeline and ensuring that young people were prepared for a rapidly changing world.

He explained that the future economy was digital and that Telecel aimed to ensure Ghanaians benefited from it by investing in equipping young people with the requisite skills.

He added that the goal was for young people to become creators of sustainable digital solutions capable of improving quality of life.

Delivered in partnership with the Ghana Library Authority, Ashanti Codes is leveraging four library facilities in the region as centres of learning: the Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem II Library, Kumasi Central Library, Wiamoase Library and Nsuta Community Library.

In Obuasi, the Obuasi Robotics Centre will host the weekend training sessions.

The Board Chair of the Ghana Library Authority, Dr Michael Ato Essuman, stated that the programme represented a significant step toward bridging the digital divide and preparing young people for the future of work.

He added that the Authority's longstanding partnership with Telecel Ghana had already resulted in the establishment of nine digital libraries dedicated to innovation and digital learning.