Ghana: Ebola Epidemic Yet to Peak - Red Cross

17 June 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

A Red Cross official said on Tuesday that the Ebola epidemic in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo had not yet peaked, and could last for a year.

Over 800 cases of the rare Bundibugyo strain, for which there is no proven treatment or vaccine, have been reported in Congo, 192 of them fatal. The disease, transmitted through body ⁠fluids even after death, is spreading fast across three provinces, government data shows.

"It's very difficult to know exactly to what extent the epidemic is spreading ... but yes, the peak is, I think, not behind us, but in front of us," Bruno Michon, operations manager for the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, told reporters by video link from ⁠eastern Congo.

"We are afraid that this could last one year, to end this disease."

The response has been hampered by a lack of treatment centres and by community resistance to stringent hygiene measures, and health officials say that, over a month ⁠since the outbreak was declared, the true scale is still unknown.

Michon said that IFRC teams, which help with community engagement and safe and dignified burials of Ebola victims, ⁠had faced verbal abuse, threats and attacks in recent days.

"Building trust takes time. It requires honesty, patience, and ⁠humility, but in this outbreak it is not optional, it is life-saving," he said. - Reuters

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