Ghana: Nigerian Army Frees Widow of Ex-General Who Died in Captivity

Nigeria's military says it has rescued the widow of a retired general who himself had died at the weekend while being held by kidnappers.

Maj Gen Rabe Abubakar and his wife Amina were abducted in the north-western state of Katsina at the end of last month.

The military said the kidnappers shot Mrs Abubakar during the rescue operation before fleeing as troops advanced. She is now being treated in a military hospital, a statement added.

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One of the couple's daughters, Bilkisu, confirmed the rescue on WhatsApp, posting: "We are deeply grateful to Allah for His mercy and protection. Our mummy has been rescued from the hands of evil by the Nigerian Army.

"We pray that Allah grants her good health, complete recovery, peace of mind, and strength after everything she has been through."

Maj Gen Abubakar's death in custody was thought to have been the result of health complications.

In a statement issued on Monday, the military said the mission to rescue his wife "followed intensified search-and-rescue efforts".

"During sustained offensive operations and pressure mounted on the criminal elements, troops made contact with the bandits... leading to the successful recovery of Mrs Abubakar," said Samaila Uba, the director of defence information.

Uba said the armed forces leadership remained committed to ensuring her full recovery and was providing all necessary support to her family.

He added that troops would continue operations and track down the kidnappers.

No group has said it was behind the abductions. In north-west Nigeria criminal gangs known locally as "bandits" frequently carry out kidnappings for ransom, as well as cattle rustling and attacks on rural communities.

Apart from bandits, militant jihadists have also operated in the region. An alleged militant camp in Sokoto state was the target of a US airstrike on December 25 last year.

On 6 June, a video surfaced online showing the retired general and his wife appealing to the Katsina government to release detained bandits and their livestock in exchange for their freedom.

On Saturday, the state government announced that the Maj Gen Abubakar had died in captivity. Officials said the retired officer's death was linked to diabetes and high blood pressure. His remains were buried later that day.

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President Bola Tinubu said he was "shocked" by the general's death and described it as a reminder of the threat posed by armed criminal groups.-BBC