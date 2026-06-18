Liberia: ADAFP Establishes Continental Leadership Academy in Monrovia

Naymote has further strengthened Liberia's position as a growing center for democratic leadership development in Africa, hosting 200 emerging young political leaders from 13 African countries while securing the headquarters of a new Pan-African leadership academy.

The double developments unfolded Monday during the official opening of the Young Political Leadership School Africa (YPLS Africa), 13th Cohort where the Naymote Partners for Democratic Development (NAYMOTE), and African Democratic Alliance for Freedom and Progress (ADAFP) signed a landmark MOU for the establishment of ADAFP Leadership Training Academy in Monrovia.

The weeklong leadership academy, hosted annually by Naymote, opened under the theme, "Empowering the Future: From Learning to Leadership for Africa's Agenda 2063." The gathering has significance as YPLS Africa celebrates its 10th anniversary, marking a decade of nurturing ethical, accountable, and visionary leaders across the continent.

The YPLS Africa first Cohort began in Liberia in 2016 with just 30 participants and has evolved into a major Pan-African leadership platform. Over the past decade, YPLS Africa has trained more than 1,200 young leaders, many of whom now serve in governments, political parties, civil society organizations, advocacy institutions, and public service across Africa.

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According to its history, the program was inspired by an idea first encountered during the World Movement for Democracy Assembly in Lima, Peru, and was subsequently championed by Naymote Executive Director and YPLS Africa Founder Eddie D. Jarwolo to address the longstanding underrepresentation of young people in governance and political leadership.

In a major win to Liberia's democratic credentials, the YPLS Africa Cohort 13 opening ceremony also witnessed the signing of an agreement establishing the ADAFP Leadership Training Academy, which will serve as the continental alliance's principal institution for political education, democratic leadership development, and public policy training with three-year renewable partnership designates Monrovia as the permanent headquarters of the academy.

In adherence to the agreement, ADAFP will retain ownership and strategic oversight of the institution, while Naymote will serve as its Founding Host and Institutional Partner in Liberia.

The MOU clearly highlights that the academy will provide leadership training for political leaders, elected officials, public servants, youth leaders, and democratic actors from across Africa. Its curriculum will focus on democratic governance, constitutionalism, human rights, public administration, ethical leadership, economic transformation, regional integration, and youth and women's leadership.

Courses are expected to be offered in English, French, and Portuguese to ensure broad continental participation, while programs will include certificate courses, executive leadership training, fellowships, seminars, policy dialogues, and leadership forums.

The MOU signed also emphasizes support for the African Union's Agenda 2063 and the promotion of democratic values, accountability, civic participation, and responsible public leadership across Africa.

Following the MOU signing ceremony, the institution President and founder H. E. Eddie D. Jarwolo announced that YPLS Africa remains committed to preparing a new generation of African leaders capable of advancing democratic governance, sustainable development, and the aspirations of Agenda 2063.

Reflecting on the journey to establishing the YPLS Africa ten years ago, NEYMOTE ED stated that the journey started with a simple but ambitious vision, to prepare young Africans for leadership and public service. "Today, that vision has grown into a continental platform that continues to inspire and equip young people to lead with integrity, accountability, and purpose," Jarwolo noted.

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In closing, the YPLS Africa President urged participants to build lasting networks, exchange ideas, and develop practical solutions to challenges facing their communities. "Africa's future will be determined by the quality of leadership we produce today. The responsibility rests with this generation to champion democracy, strengthen institutions, and create opportunities that leave no one behind," YPLSA President Mr. Eddie Jarwolo.

With the establishment of the ADAFP Leadership Training Academy, YPLS Africa positions Liberia as an increasingly important hub for democratic dialogue, leadership development, and political education on the African continent, as political education will no longer be yearly or Cohort but a regional political education hub that will welcome additional participants from across Africa.