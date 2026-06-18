Liberia: New Fintech Venture to Revolutionize Digital Banking

A new financial technology company, Vita Money, has entered Liberia's emerging digital finance sector with ambitions to transform the country's banking landscape through a full-scale digital banking platform offering mobile payments, international transfers, and a wide range of everyday financial services.

The company is positioning itself as Liberia's first digital bank, aiming to reshape how individuals and businesses access financial services in a country where mobile money and electronic payments are rapidly gaining importance.

Vita Money's services are designed to go beyond traditional banking functions, integrating mobile money transfers, international remittances, push-and-pull transactions, tax payments, and utility bill settlements. The platform will also support payments for services such as DSTV subscriptions, water and sewer bills, Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC) tokens, and school fees.

Speaking on the company's vision, Chairman Mr. Varney A. Fahnbulleh said Vita Money is working closely with regulators to secure full operational approval.

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"We intend to acquire the needed Fintech License from the Central Bank of Liberia," Fahnbulleh said. "We are in discussions to launch our full operations and services to the general public."

The company's expansion plans come as Liberia's financial sector continues to evolve toward digital solutions aimed at improving access to banking services and reducing reliance on cash-based transactions.

In a significant regulatory milestone, the Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA) has officially granted certification to Vita Money, authorizing the company to provide Mobile Money Services in Liberia.

The certification marks a key step forward for the company and reflects growing institutional support for fintech innovation in the country. It also strengthens Vita Money's position as it works toward securing a full fintech license from the Central Bank of Liberia.

The certification was received on behalf of the company by Chairman Varney A. Fahnbulleh, Board Member Nathon C. Ross, and Vice President for Government Affairs and former lawmaker Hon. Alomiza Ennos Walters-Slewon.

Company officials described the approval as a foundational achievement that will enable the rollout of its digital financial ecosystem once full licensing is completed.

According to Vita Money, the platform is designed to provide users with seamless financial services through mobile devices, enabling real-time transactions, payments, and transfers both locally and internationally. The system is expected to reduce transaction barriers while improving convenience and accessibility for users across the country.

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The company outlined its broader mission as contributing to financial modernization and inclusion in Liberia. Its services are expected to support greater participation in the formal financial system, particularly among underserved populations with limited access to traditional banking services.

Key objectives of the platform include expanding digital financial inclusion, increasing access to electronic payment systems, promoting mobile banking innovation, strengthening financial accessibility, and supporting technology-driven economic growth.

Industry observers note that fintech solutions have become increasingly important across Africa, where mobile-based financial services have helped bridge gaps in financial inclusion and enabled millions of people to access banking services for the first time.

In Liberia, where digital transformation is gradually gaining momentum, the entry of new fintech players like Vita Money signals growing confidence in the sector and the potential for expanded digital economic activity.

If fully implemented, Vita Money's platform could significantly change how financial services are delivered in Liberia, offering consumers and businesses an integrated digital system for payments, transfers, and essential services.

The initiative also aligns with broader national efforts to modernize the financial sector and promote a more cashless, efficient, and technology-driven economy.