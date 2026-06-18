Senegal/Gambia: Senegal Gaffer Pape Thiaw Admits His Team Lack Defensive Aggression, Offensive Efficiency in Defeat to France

18 June 2026
The Point (Banjul)
By Pape Thiaw

Senegal head coach Pape Thiaw admitted his team lacked defensive aggression and offensive efficiency in their Group I defeat to France.

Despite the frustrating result, Thiaw remained defiant and focused, emphasizing that the team will not panic and still has every chance of advancing in the tournament.

Thiaw highlighted that Senegal played well and looked like the superior side during a goalless first half.

However, he expressed regret over missed chances, noting that in the World Cup, "you have to be clinical" and that the game is ultimately decided by small details.

He acknowledged that his team became too "passive in defence" and committed collective mistakes that were quickly punished by French stars like Kylian Mbappé and Bradley Barcola.

Despite the 3-1 scoreline, Thiaw was quick to reassure fans and the media that he is not worried about Senegal's World Cup prospects, reinforcing that the squad's ambitions remain unchanged.

The Teranga Lions are shifting their focus to their upcoming Group I matches, specifically their next game against Norway.

Read the original article on The Point.

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