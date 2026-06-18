Nigeria: Safety Investigation Bureau Probes Benue Boat Accident

The Nigeria Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB), has begun probe into the deadly boat accident in Benue State that claimed 11 lives.NSIB director general Alex Badeh Jr., led a team of investigators and senior officials to the accident scene at Wadata on Wednesday, saying the Bureau's intervention goes beyond investigating accidents to promoting a culture of safety capable of preventing future tragedies.He said the NSIB is making efforts to improve safety on the nation's inland waterways.Badeh assured the state government of the Bureau's commitment to working with relevant authorities, communities and operators to strengthen safety across Nigeria's transport systems."The NSIB welcomes every opportunity to collaborate with state governments, local communities, operators and regulators in advancing transport safety," he said.

He noted that while investigations are important, prevention remains the ultimate goal of the Bureau's activities.

Badeh expressed sympathy to the families of the victims and described the accident as a painful reminder of the need for greater vigilance on inland waterways.

"Our thoughts are with the families and communities affected by this unfortunate accident. Every loss of life is one too many," he said.

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NSIB's director of public affairs and family assistance, Mrs Funke Adebayo-Arowojobe said the visit formed part of an on-the-spot safety assessment aimed at gathering firsthand information, engaging stakeholders and identifying safety gaps in local water transportation operations.The NSIB delegation was welcomed in Makurdi by deputy governor Samuel Ode, who received the team on behalf of Governor Hyacinth Alia.

During a meeting with the governor, Alia commended the Bureau's prompt response to the accident and called for stronger collaboration to address recurring safety challenges on the River Benue.

The governor stated the importance of sustained public awareness campaigns, improved operational standards and enhanced stakeholder engagement to reduce accidents and save lives.

The delegation later visited Wadata, where investigators met with community leaders, residents, boat operators and representatives of the Boat Operators Association.