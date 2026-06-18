Nigeria: 'It Hurts Beyond Words' - Osimhen Opens Up On Nigeria's World Cup Heartbreak

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has spoken candidly about Nigeria's failure to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, describing the disappointment as a painful setback for both the players and millions of passionate supporters across the country.

As the tournament gets underway in the United States, Canada and Mexico, nine African nations are proudly representing the continent on football's biggest stage. However, Nigeria - one of Africa's traditional powerhouses and three-time African champions - are notably absent from the global showpiece.

The Super Eagles' hopes of reaching the tournament were dashed following a heartbreaking play-off defeat to Democratic Republic of the Congo, condemning the West Africans to a second successive World Cup absence after also missing out on Qatar 2022.

Speaking during a social media livestream, Osimhen admitted the failure remains difficult to accept, particularly given the immense expectations of Nigerian fans.

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"It's bad - bad for me, bad for the rest of the guys, and bad for every Nigerian who bleeds green and white," the forward said.

"We know what this means to the people back home. We know how much they sacrifice to support us. Failing to secure that World Cup ticket hurts more than any injury I've ever suffered on the pitch."

The 27-year-old, who enjoyed another prolific campaign with Turkish champions Galatasaray, acknowledged the magnitude of Nigeria's recent struggles on the international stage.

For a nation that featured in six of seven World Cups between 1994 and 2018, missing two consecutive tournaments represents an unprecedented decline and a source of deep frustration for players and supporters alike.

"Missing out twice in a row is not something we ever imagined," Osimhen continued.

"But sometimes football can be cruel. You can prepare, work hard and give everything, yet things still don't go your way. We have to accept it, learn from it and keep moving forward."

Despite the disappointment, the striker remains optimistic about the future of Nigerian football, insisting the current generation has the quality and determination to restore the country's place among the world's elite.

Osimhen urged supporters not to lose faith, vowing that the pain of missing out on the 2026 finals would serve as motivation as the Super Eagles begin their journey towards qualification for the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

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"It's not about dwelling on the past," he added. "It's about making sure that when the next opportunity comes, we take it with both hands.

"Nigerian football is too big, too proud and too passionate to stay down for long. We will rise again."

His remarks are likely to resonate with millions of Nigerians still coming to terms with the nation's absence from the world's biggest sporting event, while also offering hope that the Super Eagles can return stronger in the years ahead.