Liberia: LDEA Says RIA Cocaine Case Now Targets Global Criminal Syndicates

What began as the interception of approximately 237.6 kilograms of cocaine valued at more than US$19 million at Roberts International Airport (RIA) has now escalated into a wide-ranging transnational organized crime investigation, with Liberian authorities saying the probe is increasingly focused on global criminal syndicates believed to be behind the attempted shipment.

The Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) confirmed over the weekend that the National Security Council has elevated the matter to a Joint National Security Investigation, underscoring what officials describe as the case's expanding international footprint and its implications for aviation security, border control integrity, and Liberia's global reputation.

The cocaine was seized on June 8, 2026, in what has been described as one of the largest drug interceptions in the country's history. Authorities now believe the consignment is part of a broader trafficking operation involving financiers, logistics coordinators, facilitators, and possible international actors operating across multiple jurisdictions.

According to the LDEA, the investigation is being jointly led by the agency and the Liberia National Police (LNP), with support from the National Security Agency (NSA), Executive Protection Service (EPS), Financial Intelligence Agency (FIA), Liberia Immigration Service (LIS), Customs authorities, airport security, the Ministry of Justice, and other national security institutions.

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"This decision reflects the Government of Liberia's determination to treat the matter not simply as a narcotics case, but as a significant national security threat with potential implications for border security, international aviation, financial integrity, public safety, and Liberia's standing within the international community," the agency said.

Investigators disclosed that preliminary findings indicate the cocaine shipment was delivered to Roberts International Airport on Friday, June 5, 2026, with the intention of exporting it aboard a Brussels Airlines flight.

Authorities identified one of the key individuals linked to the movement of the cargo as Emmanuel Zeon, who allegedly transported the consignment to the airport warehouse before leaving the scene shortly afterward.

"Investigations to date indicate that the consignment was transported to Roberts International Airport for shipment on Friday, June 5, 2026, by an individual identified as Emmanuel Zeon, who departed the scene shortly after delivering the cargo to the airport warehouse for export through Brussels Airlines and is currently being sought by law enforcement authorities," the LDEA stated.

Security officials say the circumstances surrounding the attempted export suggest a highly coordinated trafficking enterprise, prompting investigators to widen the scope of the probe beyond immediate suspects to suspected international networks.

"The Joint Security Team is aggressively pursuing all investigative leads, including the identification of financiers, facilitators, logistical coordinators, corrupt enablers, and any domestic or international actors connected to the shipment," the agency noted.

The LDEA emphasized that the objective of the investigation extends beyond arresting individuals directly linked to the cocaine seizure, stressing that authorities are working to dismantle the full structure of the criminal network.

"The investigation is focused not only on those directly linked to the seized narcotics but also on identifying and dismantling the broader criminal network responsible for financing, coordinating, facilitating, and attempting to exploit Liberia's transportation and security infrastructure for illicit purposes," the statement added.

The agency said the decision to withhold certain operational details, including identities of suspects and persons of interest, is intended to protect the integrity of the investigation.

"While the public's interest in transparency and accountability is both legitimate and understandable, investigators must ensure that operational, intelligence, and evidentiary requirements are not compromised," the LDEA warned.

It further cautioned that premature disclosure could undermine ongoing efforts and endanger the success of the investigation.

"Premature disclosure of the identities of persons of interest, suspects, cooperating witnesses, or individuals under active investigation could tip off additional suspects, facilitate the destruction or concealment of evidence, interfere with intelligence-gathering efforts, compromise international law-enforcement cooperation, prejudice future prosecutions, and place investigators, witnesses, and other individuals at risk," the agency explained.

According to authorities, several individuals and institutions linked to the cargo chain--including airport personnel, shipping agents, security officers, and other stakeholders--are currently cooperating with investigators as part of what has become a complex, multi-layered inquiry.

Officials stressed that Roberts International Airport remains a critical national asset, and safeguarding its integrity is central to the investigation.

"The Government of Liberia recognizes that Roberts International Airport is a critical national asset and gateway to international commerce, tourism, investment, and travel," the statement said.

The LDEA further assured the public and international partners that the investigation will proceed without interference or favoritism, regardless of the status or influence of those involved.

"The Government further wishes to assure the Liberian people and the international community that no individual, regardless of position, status, influence, affiliation, or institutional connection, will be shielded from investigation or exempt from the full weight of the law," it warned.

"Where sufficient evidence exists, arrests will be made, charges will be filed, and prosecutions will be pursued without fear, favor, or exception."

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While emphasizing transparency as cases progress through legal channels, the agency maintained that operational secrecy remains essential at this stage.

"As arrests are effected and charges formally filed before the courts, information appropriate for public disclosure will be released in accordance with Liberian law and established judicial procedures. However, investigative considerations must take precedence while active operations remain ongoing," the LDEA noted.

Authorities also called on the public to support ongoing efforts by providing credible information that could assist in dismantling the network.

"The successful disruption of transnational organized crime requires the collective vigilance and cooperation of all Liberians," the statement said.

As investigations continue into financial flows, logistical arrangements, and cross-border connections, the LDEA insists the case will not be resolved at the point of seizure alone.

"This investigation will not end with the seizure of narcotics," the agency vowed. "Joint Security remains committed to identifying, disrupting, dismantling, and bringing to justice every individual, facilitator, financier, and criminal network connected to this operation, whether within Liberia or beyond its borders."