Liberia: LWSC Trains 40 Employees in Technical Report Writing

The Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation (LWSC) has reinforced its commitment to workforce development and institutional efficiency with the successful completion of a month-long Technical Report Writing Training program, which saw 40 employees successfully graduate.

The training was conducted in partnership with the Banking Institute of Liberia (BIL) and officially ended on Saturday, June 13, 2026, at the Banking Institute of Liberia in Monrovia. A total of 48 employees drawn from various departments--including Finance, Sales and Marketing, Technical Services, Administration, and Management--participated in the program. Of that number, 40 met all requirements and received certificates of participation, while eight were not certified due to attendance deficiencies.

Explaining the objectives of the program, Prince S. Tugbeh, Human Resource and Administrative Manager at the Banking Institute of Liberia, said the initiative forms part of the institute's broader mandate to strengthen human capital development across Liberia's public and private sectors.

"We maintain that training is the key," Tugbeh said. "The changing dynamics of business operations, service delivery mechanisms, client expectations, and the competitive environment require continuous capacity enhancement if institutions are to remain relevant."

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He disclosed that the training commenced on May 16 and ran through June 13, with participants assessed based on attendance, classroom participation, and both group and individual presentations. Tugbeh emphasized that strict attendance requirements were enforced throughout the program.

"Eight participants were deemed unsuccessful after failing to meet attendance requirements," he noted, adding that consistent participation was mandatory for certification under the institute's policy.

Speaking on behalf of LWSC Managing Director Hon. Mohammed Ali, Deputy Managing Director T. Wilson Gaye said the training aligns with LWSC's 2025-2029 Strategic Plan and the Government of Liberia's ARREST Agenda, which prioritizes institutional capacity building and improved public service delivery.

"To effectively execute the statutory mandate of the Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation, there must be a strong and capable workforce," Gaye said. "This training is part of our ongoing effort to build institutional capacity and improve service delivery to the Liberian people."

He commended the Banking Institute of Liberia for its structured and effective delivery of the program and stressed that the knowledge gained must be reflected in improved performance across departments. He further urged participants to ensure that the skills acquired translate into better customer service.

"Our corporate success depends on the quality of service we provide to the public," Gaye said. "We expect the knowledge and skills acquired through this training to translate into improved performance and enhanced customer service."

Deputy Managing Director Gaye also announced that LWSC management has approved an additional specialized training in International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) for finance personnel, which will also be facilitated by the Banking Institute of Liberia.

Speaking on behalf of the participants, Fatu B.G. Zinnah, Assistant Manager for Training at LWSC, expressed appreciation for the opportunity and pledged that the knowledge gained would be applied to improve professional standards within the corporation.

"This training opened our minds to new approaches and perspectives," Zinnah said. "We assure management that we will utilize the knowledge gained and work within the standards that have been taught."

Oscar B. Otto, Director of Sales and Marketing at LWSC, highlighted the importance of technical reporting in organizational effectiveness, noting that accurate reporting plays a critical role in documenting achievements, measuring performance, and guiding decision-making.

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"The training was specifically tailored to our needs, and the knowledge acquired will benefit both us as individuals and the corporation as a whole," Otto said.

Senior Facilitator David Kirlee Swen commended participants for their discipline and engagement throughout the program, stressing that the training was designed to strengthen structured reporting rather than basic writing skills.

"You did not come because you didn't know how to write reports," Swen said. "You came so that we could enhance your reporting skills and ensure that everyone is operating from the same standard when preparing reports for the institution."

He encouraged participants to apply the principles learned to improve accountability, efficiency, and institutional performance across LWSC operations.