Liberia: MCC, EU Roll Out Urban Greenery Project to Protect Monrovia's Coastline

It started with sweeping and collecting the trash dumped on the beach--the proposed Monrovia City Beach, located behind the One UN building--clearing the way for the planting of 100 coconut trees purchased from Rivercess County, one of the counties in southeast Liberia.

Like most Saturdays here, community dwellers of the God Bless You community spent half of their day washing clothes and cleaning up their homes, but today is different--they are planting trees.

Many of them have seen the sea wipe out houses and structures and fear that it will keep encroaching. Now working as "environmental stewards," they began measuring the spacing between trees with tape measures. Some used hulled tires to secure the seedlings and applied black dirt as fertilizer to support their growth.

They were joined by staff from the Monrovia City Corporation (MCC), Clean View Liberia, and Beach Liberia--two environmental NGOs partnering to implement the Monrovia Urban Greenery and Climate Resilience Project, which aims to plant 200 coconut trees.

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Sea erosion is one of the most visible impacts of climate change, driven by rising sea levels. Entire communities and critical infrastructure in Monrovia have already been destroyed, leaving many people homeless. As climate change intensifies, experts warn that even more communities will face heightened vulnerability, considering thatnearly 58 percent of the country's population lives within 40 miles of the coast.

Tree planting and reforestation have been identified as key strategies to build resilience and protect communities from sea erosion. Restored green spaces also help reduce urban heat island effects in coastal towns while improving both mental and physical public health. Coastal trees--particularly mangroves--play an especially critical role, sequestering carbon at rates up to four times higher than mature tropical rainforests.

Through the Monrovia Urban Greenery and Climate Resilience Project, funded by the European Union (EU) Delegation in Liberia and MCC, these coconut trees will be planted in the God Bless You community, stretching from Johansen to Pan African Plaza Beach--home to United Nations offices--before continuing toward the Executive Mansion and concluding in the Mamba Point diplomatic enclave to protect coastal protection for residents and help to reduce urban heat.

Launched earlier this year, the US$8,300 project covers the purchase of trees and payments for 20 community stewards. The stewards will be trained and receive stipends to maintain and protect the trees for three months. Part of the funding will also support the renovation of a public toilet along the beach.

Monrovia's Mayor, John-Charuk Siafa, said the toilet renovation will curb open defecation, which has long contaminated waters and polluted the area. He mandated contractors to complete the renovation within a week and disclosed plans to erect security booths along the coastline in collaboration with the community leadership.

The stewards will engage in awareness activities to ensure long-term commitment. The initiative promotes "green opportunities" by empowering community dwellers through short-term employment while addressing climate challenges, particularly extreme heatwaves affecting vulnerable populations.

Environmental Protection Agency Deputy Executive Director for Administration, Anthony S. Kollie, urged residents to see the trees not only as compensation but as a way to boost tourism. "Community people have to take ownership of this place--you're going to be here all the time," he said.

George Massaquoi, co-chair of the God Bless You Community, emphasized the transformation: "The community was very dirty, but now we are cleaning it. You will not see dirt again, and everything we plant here will be maintained."

During his engagement, city mayor Siafa also highlighted new administrative regulations requiring mandatory subscriptions to waste collection services. He explained that this measure will reduce garbage while creating direct job opportunities for residents employed by community-based enterprises (CBEs).

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The mayor praised the EU for its support and assured residents that MCC will continue collaborating with the EU Delegation to replicate the project in other communities.

Jeroen Witkamp, Head of Cooperation at the EU Delegation, encouraged residents to take ownership of the project and leverage the coastline's economic potential. "Tourist opportunities can only be realized when communities help local governments make the environment attractive to both citizens and foreign nationals," he said.

Faith A. Kulu, executive director of Clean View Liberia and Steve S. Konah, executive director of Beach Liberia pledged continued collaboration with city authorities to protect the environment.

Doris Divine, Vice President of the National Community-Based Enterprise (NACOBI), expressed optimism that mandatory waste collection subscriptions would significantly reduce garbage in Monrovia.