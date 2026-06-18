Sudan: 'Stop This Madness' - Rights Chief Warns of Impending Atrocities As Militia Closes in On El Obeid, Sudan

The UN's top human rights official has issued an urgent warning that an imminent offensive against El Obeid, the capital of Sudan's North Kordofan state, carries the risk of serious international crimes and threatens to deepen an already catastrophic humanitarian crisis.

Volker Türk spoke out on Thursday following reports of a significant build-up of Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia and allied troops around the city, accompanied by intensified drone strikes and artillery shelling.

Sudan has been engulfed in war since April 2023, when fighting erupted between the formerly allied Sudanese Armed Forces and the RSF, plunging one of Africa's largest countries into a conflict that has become one of the world's worst humanitarian emergencies.

According to humanitarian affairs office, OCHA, the war has displaced more than 13 million people internally and driven millions more to the brink of famine, with humanitarian access severely constrained across much of the country.

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UN chief calls for international intervention

UN Secretary-General António Guterres also issued an alert on Thursday via his spokesperson, expressing alarm over the possible "imminent ground offensive".

"Far too many times in this conflict, clear warnings have failed to trigger concerted action by the international community," the statement continued.

"The Secretary-General urges all those with influence over the parties to exert it to prevent further bloodshed. We must not allow the horrors of El Fasher to be repeated in El Obeid."

Drone strikes multiply

Dozens of drone strikes have hit El Obeid over the past two weeks, particularly targeting fuel stations and trucks, killing civilians and cutting off access to basic services.

"The imminent offensive against El Obeid risks commission of serious international crimes and deepens the catastrophic impact on an already beleaguered civilian population," Mr. Türk said.

"The States with influence have the duty to exercise it now to stop this madness in its tracks."

El Obeid's population has endured siege-like conditions for more than 18 months.

Repeat massacre threat

Mr. Türk drew a direct parallel with atrocities documented in El Fasher and the Zamzam displacement camp in North Darfur last year, warning that the same pattern was now unfolding in North Kordofan.

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"We have seen this playbook before," he said. "We cannot allow the repeat of the preventable atrocities we documented in El Fasher and Zamzam [internally displaced persons] IDP camp in North Darfur last year."

The High Commissioner also urged all parties to ensure the safe movement of civilians who have repeatedly been forced to flee violence in search of basic services.

Mr. Türk's warning was unambiguous. "Let this be a stark warning to the world about an impending human rights disaster and worsening humanitarian situation," he said. "The world is watching, and those responsible for violations must be held accountable."

Protect the aid effort

UN chief Guterres underscored that humanitarians are continuing to provide aid across the Kordofan region, "despite the deteriorating security situation".

A humanitarian worker was among the civilians killed by drone strikes in residential neighbourhoods in El Obeid over the past week.

"The Secretary-General stresses that humanitarian workers and supplies must be able to move safely. Humanitarian operations must be protected and facilitated. El Obeid is a crucial hub for humanitarian response efforts across the broader Kordofan region."