Africa: Our Ocean Conference Ends with Familiar Question - Will Pledges Be Met?

Mombasa, Kenya — A new round of pledges and partnerships marked the closing ceremony of the 11th Our Ocean Conference in Mombasa. Countries and stakeholders outlined commitments to scale up ocean action, finance and innovation. The question, however, remains whether these will amount to yet another list of promises.

"Kenya has demonstrated that ocean action and economic development are not mutually exclusive," said Betsy Njagi, Principal Secretary for Blue Economy and Fisheries. "In protecting our oceans, ocean action must go hand-in-hand with net inflows, adapting to climate change, strengthening networks, and expanding opportunities."

She said that Kenya's leadership at the conference had helped position it as a hub for ocean investment, bringing together global investors, financial institutions, entrepreneurs and innovators to mobilise capital and scale solutions for the blue economy.

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"This is exactly the outcome Kenya deserves, creating a platform where partnerships are informed, investments are mobilised, and solutions are scaled," she said. "The true test of this conference is not the commitments we announce, but the actions we take."

Njagi added that Kenya has shown that a new economy is not merely a conservation agenda; it is an economic agenda, a job agenda, and a better place to live here than anywhere else in the world.

"This conference offers an excellent opportunity to reflect on the state of the ocean, take stock of where we stand today and identify how to best navigate in a rapidly changing world," said Costas Kadis, the European Union Commissioner for Fisheries and Oceans.

He praised Kenya's leadership for hosting major ocean conferences in recent years.

"After the Sustainable Blue Economy Conference in Nairobi in 2018, and after Kenya co-hosted the second UN Ocean Conference in Lisbon in 2022, and now through the successful completion of the Ocean Conference in Mombasa, we can affirm that when the world directs ocean responsibilities, Kenya's way is putting them in very safe hands."

Kadis said that the ocean remains central to planetary life, producing much of the world's oxygen and supporting vast marine biodiversity. He warned that human activities such as overfishing, pollution, and greenhouse gas emissions put ocean systems at risk. According to him, phytoplankton is a critical source of global oxygen and is critical to human survival.

"Just one type of phytoplankton, Prochlorococcus, produces 20% of the oxygen on the planet's surface. In short, without that profusion of ocean life, the existence of humankind is non-viable," he said. "Still, we overfish it and damage it with our industrial fishing fleets and bottom trawling. Still, we steadily warm it with our greenhouse gas emissions, heating it to the extent that sea levels are rising inexorably."

The world is waking up to our overwhelming reliance on a healthy ocean.

"You have to ask the question: at this rate, at what point does life in the ocean just give up on us? The honest answer: we don't know yet," said Kadis. "Despite all the bombast and denialism, as if from a dream of blissful ignorance, the world is waking up to our overwhelming reliance on a healthy ocean."

"If we curtail the harms we are willfully inflicting upon the ocean, the ocean will sustain us in the fullness of life," he said.

He called for stronger global action to protect marine ecosystems. He said that achieving Sustainable Development Goal 14 will not happen through isolated conferences or declarations, but through sustained cooperation grounded in science, law and international consensus.

"Let us set off purposefully from Mombasa on the course we've set for ourselves," said Kadis.

Jamaican Minister for Mining, Water, Environment and Climate Change, Hon. Emmanuel Samuda, expressed gratitude to Kenya for hosting the 11th Our Ocean Conference, praising its leadership in advancing global ocean governance.

Samuda said Jamaica was honoured to accept the responsibility of hosting the 2029 Our Ocean Conference in Montego Bay.

"This is more than the acceptance of an event. It is the acceptance of a responsibility to the world's oceans, future generations, and the billions of people whose lives depend on a healthy marine environment," he said.

He said that Montego Bay holds historic significance in global ocean governance. "It is a place etched into the history of global ocean governance. It is here that the negotiations culminated in the landmark UN Convention on the Laws that define their endurance, giving the world a legal framework that continues to govern the use and protection of all oceans today," he said. "We will convene a conference focused not merely on promises but on implementation."

"The world does not need simply another conference. The world needs outcomes," Samuda said. "In 2029, we look forward to welcoming the world to Montego Bay, where history helped shape global ocean governance and where together we will help shape the future of the ocean."

"One ocean, one future, one shared responsibility," he said.

Cabinet Secretary Hassan Ali Joho said the Mombasa-hosted Our Ocean Conference marked a turning point in global ocean diplomacy, positioning Africa and the Global South as key drivers of innovation, partnerships and ocean governance.

"We have elevated what too many conferences leave behind: community voices, gender equity, youth leadership and indigenous knowledge systems that have governed our ocean long before international frameworks existed," said Joho.

"The ocean is not one sub-sector. It is a living system where climate, security, fisheries, transport and community leadership converge."

He said that the conference successfully addressed all eight thematic pillars, including the ocean-climate nexus, illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing, marine pollution, maritime security, and sustainable blue economy financing. He said that Kenya and partner nations made progress in aligning ocean action with climate goals, strengthening marine protected areas, and promoting investment in coastal infrastructure as a foundation for economic growth and regional connectivity.

"This conference has shown us something important: the ocean cannot wait for another decade of incremental progress," said Joho. "Unity is strength. The ocean never lacks waves. United we ride those waves, and we will ensure our oceans remain a source of life, heritage and prosperity for generations to come."

Zanzibar's President Hussein Mwinyi said the country fully supports the outcomes of the Our Ocean Conference.

"The ocean is not only a shared natural resource, but also a foundation for livelihoods, food security, trade, climate resilience, culture and sustainable prosperity," he said. "The discussions and commitments made during this conference have reaffirmed the urgent need for collective action to address marine pollution, biodiversity loss, climate change, unsustainable exploitation of marine resources, and maritime insecurity."

He said that for the United Republic of Tanzania, the ocean is central to its development and prosperity.

"Tanzania possesses approximately 1,424 kilometres of coastline along the Indian Ocean in an exclusive economic zone covering 223,000 square kilometres. Our country is also endowed with approximately 64,000 square kilometres of ocean waters and 61,500 kilometres of fresh water resources, making the blue economy one of the most strategic sectors for our long-term economic transformation," he said.

"These maritime and aquatic resources support fisheries, aquaculture, tourism, maritime trade, transport, offshore energy, and millions of livelihoods. Tanzania's fisheries sector currently produces over 530,000 tons of fishery products annually, valued at approximately 3.5 trillion Tanzanian shillings. In addition, offshore natural gas discoveries, estimated at 57.5 trillion cubic feet, continue to present significant opportunities for economic development and industrial transformation."

Zanzibar, a semi-autonomous island archipelago of the United Republic of Tanzania, covering approximately 2,600 square kilometres, plays a central role in advancing this national vision, he said. Mwinyi added that the blue economy contributes nearly 30% of Zanzibar's GDP and directly supports livelihoods for a substantial share of the population, particularly women and youth engaged in fisheries, seaweed farming, tourism and marine-related trade.

He said that Zanzibar adopted its blue economy policy in 2020, while mainland Tanzania adopted the policy in 2024, strengthening legal and institutional frameworks for sustainable ocean governance. However, unlocking the full potential of Africa's blue economy requires addressing persistent financing gaps, limited technology access, and institutional capacity challenges.

He said that despite progress in marine conservation and ocean governance, Tanzania still faces challenges such as financing gaps, limited technology access and institutional capacity constraints.

"We continue to combat illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing through strengthening regulatory frameworks, science-based fisheries management, community participation, and maritime surveillance systems," said Mwinyi. "Climate change continues to threaten coastal and island communities through sea level rise, coastal erosion, floods, droughts and extreme weather events."

However, they remain committed to climate adaptation and mitigation through ecosystem restoration, climate-resilient infrastructure and low-carbon development pathways.

He called for deeper international cooperation, investment and innovation to unlock Africa's blue economy while ensuring inclusive and sustainable development. "Let us transform our commitments into concrete actions that protect our ocean, strengthen livelihoods and build resilience for future generations," said Mwinyi.

President William Ruto has hailed the outcome of the 11th Our Ocean Conference (OOC11). He said the gathering marked a significant step forward in global efforts to protect oceans amid mounting threats from climate change, pollution and biodiversity loss.

Speaking during the closing ceremony in Mombasa, Ruto said delegates had engaged in productive discussions focused on securing the future of the world's oceans.

"We have come to the close of a consequential and momentous gathering in our shared effort to secure the future of our nations and of our oceans," he said.

The President warned that oceans are facing unprecedented pressures despite their critical role in regulating the Earth's climate. He said that oceans absorb about 90% of excess heat trapped by greenhouse gases and nearly a third of carbon dioxide emissions, helping shield humanity from the worst effects of climate change.

"The ocean can absorb only so much. And now it is pushing back"

He said that rising seas are displacing millions on low-lying coasts and islands. He cited rising sea levels, stronger storms, marine heatwaves, coastal flooding and ocean acidification as evidence of the growing crisis. He said marine pollution, particularly plastic waste, continues to threaten marine ecosystems, reaching even the deepest parts of the ocean and affecting aquatic life.

"For too long, our response has been held back by weak political will, inadequate finance, the slow deployment of technology and innovation, limited capacity, and governance that is fragmented, weakly regulated, and poorly enforced," he said. "Yet human ingenuity has always risen in moments of difficulty, turning hardship into opportunity. And in this direction, we are now making progress."

"Weak political commitment, insufficient financing, slow adoption of technology and fragmented governance systems have often undermined these global efforts to tackle these challenges," he said. However, Ruro said recent international agreements demonstrate growing momentum toward sustainable ocean management. The President highlighted the entry into force of the High Seas Treaty in January and the World Trade Organisation's Agreement on Fisheries Subsidies in September 2025, describing them as "landmark achievements for ocean conservation and sustainability."

"I say this with particular pride, as Kenya was among the nations whose ratification finally carried that agreement over the line and into force," he said.

The conference attracted more than 6,000 delegates from 104 countries and institutions. According to Ruto, participants registered more than 300 new commitments valued at approximately US$5.7 billion to advance ocean conservation and sustainable blue economy initiatives.

Kenya alone announced 40 commitments worth US$1.1 billion.

Ruto said the commitments reflect growing recognition of the blue economy as a driver of economic growth and environmental stewardship.

He said that three years ago, his administration made a deliberate decision to elevate the blue economy by establishing a dedicated State Department for Blue Economy and Fisheries after recognising that the sector was not contributing significantly to national development. Since then, Kenya has invested KSh20.3 billion in the blue economy and fisheries sector.

"We completed three fishing landing sites. We have another five under construction at the Indian Ocean coast and 10 in Lake Victoria, bringing the total to 15 fish landing sites, alongside 10 markets for KSh2.8 billion," Ruto said.

The government had also established two aquaculture centres of excellence.

"I broke ground for the construction of Shimoni Fish Port two years ago, which is now complete. We are now looking for an operator for 2.6 billion Kenyan shillings. We have built two centres of excellence for aquaculture," he said.

Ruto said Kenya's investments in the blue economy have extended beyond fishing infrastructure to community empowerment, aquaculture and maritime research. He said that the government had built two aquaculture centres of excellence in Kisumu and Kwale. Both for KSh2.5 billion and already at the final stages of completion.

"We have bought patrol, research, and rescue boats for KSh1.4 billion and have already made them available to communities. We have also bought 272 community boats for KSh842 million and distributed them to communities," he said. "We decided that that money was not going to be used for brick and mortar. We decided that that money was going to be made available to communities," Ruto said. He said that 86,000 community members had received KSh3.3 billion in support, helping to improve livelihoods and economic opportunities.

The President said that Kenya had invested a further KSh3 billion in a maritime information and research centre aimed at strengthening fisheries management and supporting the country's growing blue economy.

"It is because of this deliberate investment in our fisheries and blue economy ecosystem that today Kenya has been recognised as a blue and ocean country. And that is why we are hosting this conference for the first time on African soil," said Ruto. "Delivering in full the commitments that have been made, we will expand our marine protected areas, restore our fisheries, combat climate change, cut pollution, build sustainable blue economies and strengthen maritime security, ultimately growing our shared ocean wealth."

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"We are also committed to a different model of growth, one that combines economic opportunity with conservation through offshore renewable energy, the transition to circular and biodegradable materials, sustainable fisheries and inclusive national sustainable ocean plans," he said.

President William Ruto urged world leaders to back ocean commitments with real financing and delivery mechanisms, warning that pledges alone will not match the urgency of the climate crisis facing the world's oceans.

"Let me, however, reiterate that commitments without the means to deliver them will never match the urgency or the scale of what the oceans now demand of us," he said, calling for stronger global action to mobilise finance, deploy technology and innovation, and strengthen coordination of ocean governance frameworks.

He said that the burden of protecting the ocean should not fall disproportionately on countries that have contributed least to its degradation.

"The cost of protecting the ocean cannot keep falling on those who did the least," Ruto said.

The President said discussions at the recent G7 meeting and the Africa Global Summit had reinforced a shift in Africa's global engagement strategy, moving away from dependency models toward what he described as sovereign equality and mutually beneficial partnerships. "Going forward, the conversation and the engagement by those of us from the Global South and from Africa will no longer be on dependency. Rather, it's going to be on sovereign equality," he said.

He added that Africa would reject extractive relationships and instead pursue investment-driven partnerships that create jobs and shared value. "Going forward, it is going to be investments that create jobs, that create value, and that make everybody a winner by creating a win-win outcome," he said. He said that Africa, with its growing population, vast natural resources and expanding workforce, will play a central role in global economic transformation in the coming decades.

"Because we not only have the natural resources, the agricultural resources, energy resources, and the human capital that make Africa the centre that will produce 40% of the world's workforce by 2050, and in the single largest market of 2.5 billion people by 2050, that will be the gravitational force that will drive global progress and global prosperity," said Ruto. "And as a result, there is a need to now eliminate all the barriers that stand in the way of accessing new ways of financing this continent and the resources that we have, not for purposes of treating Africa as being treated specially. It is in pursuit of being treated equally."

"And being treated equally is not too bad for us. That means that we do not want to be treated as special human beings, but we want to be treated equally by others," he said.

Ruto concluded by calling for urgent action to translate political promises into tangible outcomes.

"The world has one honest option to turn political promise into real action, to bring our hopes, drive blue-green industrialisation, create high-value and dignified jobs, and secure a living and resilient ocean," Ruto said. "We did not come to Mombasa to add our names to a longer list of promises. We came to turn the tide."

Canada is set to host the 12th Our Ocean Conference.