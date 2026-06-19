Africa: The Quiet Work of Becoming - Why Africa Needs Leaders Who Are More Present Than Performative

opinion

As Africa continues its journey of renewal and transformation, perhaps the most important leadership question is not how much influence we have, how many people we lead, or how visible we become.

The leaders who shape Africa's future will not necessarily be those who speak the loudest. They may be those who listen most deeply. Those who create spaces where people feel seen. Those who remain curious when others become certain. Those who choose reflection before reaction. Those who understand that leadership is not perfect performance but a practice of becoming.

Africa does not suffer from a shortage of leaders. Across our continent, leadership is visible everywhere. We see it in politics, business, civil society, entrepreneurship, faith communities, and social movements. We see it on conference stages, in strategic plans, on social media platforms, and in boardrooms.

Yet, despite this abundance of leadership activity, many of our institutions continue to struggle with trust deficits, declining social cohesion, burnout, disengagement, and fragile organisational cultures.

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This raises an uncomfortable question: What if Africa's leadership challenge is not a shortage of leadership? What if it is a shortage of presence?

In a world that rewards visibility, speed, certainty, and performance, we have become increasingly skilled at appearing like leaders. But leadership and performance are not the same thing.

One attracts attention. The other creates transformation. And transformation rarely begins in the spotlight.

The Leadership Work Nobody Sees

Some of the most important leadership work happens without an audience. It unfolds quietly, often unnoticed, in moments that never make headlines. It happens when a leader chooses to listen, rather than interrupt.

When they pause before reacting. When they become curious rather than defensive. When they create enough psychological safety for people to speak honestly. When they notice what others have ignored.

This is the quiet work of becoming.

It is the work of forming the kind of leader capable of holding complexity without rushing to control it. The kind of leader capable of hearing what is not being said. The kind of leader who understands that beneath every organisational challenge lies a human reality waiting to be understood.

Across Africa, we spend considerable time discussing governance, economic development, institutional reform, and innovation. These conversations are necessary. But beneath each of these challenges lies a more fundamental question: Who are we becoming while attempting to solve them?

Because institutions rarely grow beyond the consciousness of the leaders who shape them.

Presence Is a Leadership Discipline

African wisdom reminds us that the wound that is not spoken will eventually speak through the bones. The same is true for organisations, communities, and nations. What we fail to acknowledge does not disappear. It simply reappears elsewhere.

In disengagement. In conflict. In mistrust. In burnout. In cultures where people no longer feel safe enough to contribute fully.

One of the most overlooked leadership capabilities of our time is presence. Not physical presence. Relational presence. The ability to pay attention. To notice. To observe what is happening beneath the surface. To recognise the exhaustion hidden behind professionalism. To hear the fear concealed within technically correct questions. To detect the silence that often reveals more than words.

Presence is not softness. It is discipline. It is a form of intelligence.

And in an increasingly distracted world, it may become one of the most valuable leadership capacities we possess.

The Cost of Constant Performance

Many leadership environments unintentionally reward performance over authenticity. Leaders are expected to have answers. To project confidence. To move quickly. To remain composed. To appear certain.

Over time, this creates a dangerous illusion. The illusion that leadership is about knowing, rather than learning. About projecting strength rather than cultivating awareness. About maintaining appearances rather than engaging reality. Yet some of the most significant leadership failures emerge when leaders become disconnected from what is actually happening around them.

Cultures begin to deteriorate before leaders notice. Trust begins to erode before leaders acknowledge it. People disengage long before they resign. Innovation disappears long before performance metrics reveal it.

By the time the evidence becomes visible, the damage has often already begun. Presence allows leaders to notice earlier. Responding before breakdown becomes crisis. To create environments where honesty is possible before dysfunction becomes normalised.

Curiosity May Be Africa's Most Undervalued Leadership Resource

One of the defining characteristics of becoming leaders is curiosity. Not curiosity as intellectual interest. Curiosity as leadership practice.

The willingness to ask: What am I missing? Whose voice have we not heard? What assumptions are shaping this decision? What is this silence protecting? What truth is struggling to emerge?

Across Africa, we are navigating increasingly complex realities. Economic pressures. Climate challenges. Technological disruption. Demographic shifts. Political transitions.

No single leader possesses all the answers. Nor should they.

The future belongs to leaders who can create environments where collective intelligence can emerge. Curiosity creates safety. Safety invites honesty. Honesty enables learning.

Learning makes transformation possible.

From Managing Performance to Designing Environments

For too long, leadership has focused on managing people. Perhaps the greater challenge is creating environments where people can thrive. The strongest organisations are not necessarily those with the most talented individuals.

They are often those where people feel safe enough to contribute their full intelligence. Where mistakes become learning opportunities. Where dignity is protected. Where participation is encouraged. Where belonging is cultivated.

Where trust grows. This shift changes everything. Leadership becomes less about control and more about stewardship. Less about directing outcomes and more about shaping conditions. Less about authority and more about responsibility.

The question is no longer: "How do I get people to perform?"

The question becomes: "What kind of environment am I creating?"

Africa's Next Leadership Frontier

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The next frontier of African leadership may not be technological. It may not even be economic. It may be human.

As our institutions become more complex and our societies more interconnected, the ability to build trust, cultivate belonging, and lead with presence will become increasingly important.

The leaders who shape Africa's future will not necessarily be those who speak the loudest. They may be those who listen most deeply. Those who create spaces where people feel seen. Those who remain curious when others become certain. Those who choose reflection before reaction. Those who understand that leadership is not perfect performance but a practice of becoming.

The Quiet Question

The work of becoming rarely announces itself. It happens in ordinary moments. A difficult conversation. A reflective pause. An honest question. A decision to listen rather than defend. A willingness to acknowledge uncertainty. A commitment to learning.

This work is often invisible. But it shapes everything.

As Africa continues its journey of renewal and transformation, perhaps the most important leadership question is not how much influence we have, how many people we lead, or how visible we become.

Perhaps the more important question is this: What quiet work are we doing today that is shaping who we are becoming tomorrow?

Because the future of Africa will not only be determined by what we build. It will also be determined by who we become while building it.

Nqobile Pamela Xaba is a human capital entrepreneur, professional business coach, and leadership consultant. She is the author of the forthcoming book The People Circle: A Human-Centred Approach to Leadership in a Complex World.