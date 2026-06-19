South Africa: Who Really Benefits From Illegal Immigration in SA?

18 June 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Andile Sokani

By understanding who benefits from illegal immigration, the country can then move towards finding genuine solutions.

South Africa's debate on illegal immigration is often reduced to emotional exchanges, political slogans and accusations of xenophobia. Yet amid the noise, a more fundamental question remains largely unanswered: who really benefits from illegal immigration in South Africa?

Before answering that question, it is important to clarify what is meant by illegal immigration. An illegal immigrant is a foreign national who enters a country without legal authorisation, overstays a visa, or remains in the country without the required documentation. This definition should not be confused with refugees, asylum seekers, or legally documented migrants who have a right to reside and work in South Africa under domestic and international law. Conflating these categories often clouds meaningful discussion and prevents society from addressing the real issues at stake.

South Africa has become one of the primary destinations for migrants on the African continent. Many arrive legally and contribute positively to the economy, academia, healthcare, entrepreneurship, and other sectors. However, there is also a significant population of undocumented migrants whose presence raises questions about governance, security, labour markets and public resource allocation. The critical issue is not whether illegal immigration exists -- it clearly does -- but rather who gains from its...

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