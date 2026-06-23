Zimbabwe: Govt Appeals for Support to Repatriate Zimbabweans From South Africa Ahead of June 30 Deadline

GOVERNMENT has appealed to the private sector, humanitarian organisations, development partners, churches and well-wishers for additional support in its efforts to repatriate Zimbabwean nationals currently gathered at various centres in South Africa ahead of June 30.

Anti-migrant groups in South Africa have issued a June 30 deadline for illegal foreigners to leave the neighbouring country. Several African countries, including Zimbabwe, Malawi and Ghana have started repatriating their nationals as tensions have escalated with some foreigners killed and injured.

Zimbabweans are among the largest affected migrant communities in South Africa, with estimates often placing their population in the millions, many having relocated over the past two decades in search of job opportunities.

In a statement, the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works said it was coordinating support from several stakeholders to assist affected Zimbabweans to ensure their safe and dignified return.

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"Assistance being mobilised includes food provisions, temporary shelter and transportation from South Africa to designated reception centres in Zimbabwe," the ministry said.

Government added that resources were also being drawn from the Emergency Fund to finance the operation as part of broader national humanitarian response efforts.

Authorities said more than five organisations had already been engaged to support the exercise, while further assistance was being sought from stakeholders to strengthen the ongoing repatriation programme and other civil protection interventions.

"The Ministry welcomes additional support from the private sector, humanitarian agencies, development partners, NGOs, church organisations and all well-wishers to strengthen ongoing repatriation efforts," the statement said.

Government said relevant departments had been activated at border posts and within communities to receive returnees and facilitate their reintegration.

"The response to this escalating situation requires a whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach," the ministry added.

Last week, Zanu PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa insisted Zimbabwe was ready to absorb any citizens returning from South Africa, arguing that the country's economy was performing strongly enough to accommodate them.

Authorities have not indicated how many Zimbabweans are currently assembled at the centres in South Africa awaiting repatriation.