Ghana: Gtmo Condemns Attack On Forestry Commission Checkpoint

19 June 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Ghana Timber Millers Organisation (GTMO) has condemned the vandalisation of a Forestry Commission timber monitoring checkpoint at Babatokuma in the Bono East Region, describing the attack as criminal and a threat to efforts to combat illegal timber trade.

In a statement signed by its Chief Executive Officer, Dr Kwame Asamoah Adam, on behalf of the organisation's president, GTMO, called for the immediate arrest and prosecution of those responsible for the June 9 incident, which resulted in the destruction of state property and injuries to Forestry Commission personnel.

The organisation expressed concern that individuals linked to the timber trade allegedly resorted to violence over claims that officials were disrupting their business activities.

It stressed that Ghana's timber industry operates within a clear legal and regulatory framework, with established channels for addressing grievances.

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"The timber sector does not operate in isolation where jungle laws are permitted," the statement said, adding that operators must comply with regulations governing the industry.

GTMO noted that for more than two decades, the Forestry Commission and timber trade associations had collaborated to curb illegal logging through timber tracking and monitoring systems.

Under the arrangement, transporters are required to present documents at checkpoints to verify the source of timber and ensure compliance with industry rules.

While acknowledging occasional delays caused by bureaucratic and logistical challenges, the organisation said such inconveniences could never justify violence or the destruction of public property.

GTMO also backed ongoing efforts to combat illegal logging, warning that illegal timber exploitation threatens Ghana's forests, legitimate businesses, jobs and foreign exchange earnings.

It urged stakeholders to support measures aimed at protecting the country's forest resources.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

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