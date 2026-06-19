Nigeria: UN, FG Pay Tribute to Fallen Nigerian, Global Peacekeepers

The Nigerian Government has joined the United Nations (UN) in paying tribute to the country's peacekeepers, as well as others who have paid the ultimate price and made enormous sacrifices with their lives to keep the global community peaceful.

The torrent of tributes was showered on the heroes and heroines across the world to commemorate the 2026 United Nations International Day of UN Peacekeepers, with the theme "Invest in Peace," to honour the nearly 4,500 peacekeepers who have lost their lives in the cause of peace, including 59 in 2025 alone.

In his remarks during the commemoration in Abuja on Wednesday, United Nations Resident Coordinator Mohamed Fall said the occasion offers a unique opportunity to pay tribute to the unwavering service, stressing that their sacrifice is written in the history of peace and that their legacy will continue forever.

Speaking further on the theme, Mr Fall noted that peace is not built in a day but in the classrooms of the community, in places of worship, and in the court of justice, adding that peace also offers opportunities for young people to grow and thrive.

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"Every investment in peace is an investment in humanity," he said, adding that peace is the fulcrum of sustainable development, without peace, the basis upon which dreams can be realised and the anchor for nations to flourish.

He commended Nigeria's immense contribution to global peace, saying that for more than 5 decades, Nigeria has answered the call, with its peacekeepers serving with distinction across Africa and beyond, deploying more than 200,000 troops and personnel to peace operations worldwide since 1966.

"Today Nigeria deploys 335 uniform peacekeepers in UN missions, including 138 officers from the Nigerian police force," he said.

In his keynote address, the Inspector General of Police, Olatunji Rilwan Disu, said the commemoration recognises the courage, sacrifice, professionalism and commitment of men and women who served under the United Nations in some of the most challenging and volatile regions of the worldaye said, "Today we pay tribute not only to those who currently serve in peacekeeping missions around the world but also to those who have paid the ultimate price in the service of humanity. Since the establishment of the United Nations peacekeeping operations in 1948, more than 4000 peacekeepers have lost their lives while striving to protect vulnerable populations to serve peace and create conditions for development.

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"Among them are the 59 brave peacekeepers, who made the ultimate sacrifice in 2025 alone. These figures are not mere statistics; they represent dedicated individuals, mothers, fathers, sons, daughters, colleagues and friends who answered the call to serve beyond the borders of their nations in pursuit of a safer and more peaceful world.

"Their sacrifice reminds us that peace is secured through extraordinary acts of courage, selflessness and dedication. Today, we remember them with gratitude and due respect. We honour their memory and reaffirm their commitment to the ideals and values for which they served."

He noted that the occasion carried special significance for Nigeria, as the Nigerian police force has, over the years, made profound contributions to international peace support operations. He pointed out that the Nigerian police have served with distinction in numerous African Union and regional peacekeeping missions, bringing professionalism, expertise, and compassion to conflict-affected communities across different parts of the world.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, who Major General Kunle Ajose represented, said that the Nigerian Army will continue to be a key partner of the United Nations in ensuring peace and security across the world.

He said, "We as an army will therefore continue to strive to ensure that we develop our capacity and capabilities in discharging our mandate wherever we are deployed."

He added that the event calls for decisive action to ensure that civilian and military peacekeepers have the resources to carry out their mandate. He added that peace is not achieved by chance but through deliberate actions, sustained through strategic investments in institutions, partnerships, dialogue and human development.