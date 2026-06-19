Liberia: 'Reckless and Unlawful'

Liberia's Witness Protection Agency (WPA) has condemned the disclosure of identities of whistleblowers linked to the US$19.2 million cocaine seizure at Roberts International Airport (RIA), describing the act as unlawful and detrimental to ongoing investigations.

In a press release issued Thursday, June 18, 2026, and signed by Abraham R. Sirleaf, Acting Assistant Manager for Public Affairs, the WPA said the disclosure of whistleblowers' identities constitutes a violation of the Whistleblower Protection Act of 2021 and other applicable Liberian laws.

The agency said it views the publication and circulation of the identities of whistleblowers, witnesses, and cooperating individuals involved in the investigation as a criminal matter rather than an issue of editorial discretion or freedom of expression.

"The WPA hereby issues this statement condemning the reckless, unlawful, and dangerous conduct of media institutions and private individuals who have been disclosing, broadcasting, and circulating the identities of whistleblowers, witnesses, and cooperating persons connected to the joint security investigation into the seizure of approximately 237.6 kilograms of cocaine valued at US$19.2 million at Roberts International Airport," the statement said.

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According to the WPA, the disclosure of protected identities could have serious consequences for ongoing investigations and future cooperation with law enforcement agencies.

The agency argued that public exposure of cooperating individuals may discourage witnesses from assisting investigators, weaken criminal investigations, and reduce the willingness of potential informants to come forward in future cases.

The WPA further stated that such disclosures could undermine accountability efforts and negatively affect Liberia's anti-drug trafficking and anti-corruption initiatives.

The agency also expressed concern that the disclosures could affect confidence among Liberia's international partners regarding the country's ability to protect individuals who assist law enforcement authorities.

As part of its response, the WPA called on the Liberia National Police and the Ministry of Justice to investigate individuals and entities involved in publishing, broadcasting, or circulating the identities of protected persons connected to the US$19.2 million drug trafficking case and similar future investigations.

"In light of the foregoing, the WPA hereby issues this formal directive, effective immediately, calling on the Liberia National Police and the Ministry of Justice to cite for questioning all media institutions, online platforms, bloggers, and private individuals who engage in publishing, broadcasting, or circulating the identity of protected persons in the US$19.2 million drug trafficking case and future investigations of a similar nature," the release stated.

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The WPA cited Sections 11(d) and 11(e) of the Whistleblower Protection Act of 2021, which outline penalties for individuals who fail to maintain the confidentiality of protected disclosures or who conceal or suppress evidence during investigations.

The agency maintained that the effectiveness of the ongoing investigation and the safety of cooperating individuals depend on strict confidentiality. It said it has observed what it described as repeated disclosures of protected identities by some media institutions, online platforms, and private individuals.

The WPA also referenced Section 10(c) of the Whistleblower Protection Act of 2021, which it said requires recipients of protected disclosures to safeguard both the information provided and the identity of the individual making the disclosure throughout the duration of an investigation.

The agency reiterated its call for adherence to the law and the protection of whistleblowers and witnesses involved in sensitive criminal investigations.