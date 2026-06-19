Liberia Eyes Major Energy Expansion

The Government of Liberia has announced ambitious plans to expand the nation's energy generation capacity following the full restoration of the Mount Coffee Hydropower Plant to its 88-megawatt output.

Information Minister Jerolinmek Matthew Piah revealed that discussions are underway to further increase the plant's capacity by 42 megawatts, bringing Liberia's total generation potential to 130 megawatts. "The procurement process for the expansion is already ongoing, and it is anticipated that the procurement implementation of the project will take about one year," Piah stated at a news briefing on Thursday, June 18, 2026.

A proposal for the expansion is currently before the National Legislature for ratification. Once approved, the same company responsible for restoring the plant will be contracted for the new expansion project.

The minister also disclosed that funds from the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Compact will be directed to the energy sector to support the planned growth. However, Piah noted that the exact amount of funding is yet to be determined as the compact process is still evolving.

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He emphasized that the expansion project is separate from the MCC Compact and that any benefits from the Compact will be in addition to the government's energy portfolio.

Piah further highlighted that the expansion, alongside other ongoing energy initiatives, reflects the government's commitment to strengthening Liberia's electricity generation and infrastructure.

"When the various projects are considered together, they provide a clearer picture of the government's efforts to improve electricity generation and strengthen the country's energy infrastructure," he said.

The planned expansion comes on the heels of the successful repair of a damaged turbine at the Mount Coffee Hydropower Plant. The repair restored 22 megawatts of lost capacity to the national grid, bringing the facility back to its full 88-megawatt output.