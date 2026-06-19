Ghana Urges Global Action Against Hatred, Division

The 32nd anniversary of the genocide against the Tutsis in Rwanda has been commemorated in Accra with a call on the international community to strengthen efforts to combat hatred, intolerance and discrimination.

The occasion was marked by the unveilling of a memorial dedicated to genocide victims and the Ghanaian peacekeepers who served under the United Nations Assistance Mission for Rwanda (UNAMIR), and remained in the country to protect civilians when many foreign troops withdrew.

Speaking at the event on Wednesday, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, called on governments and citizens across the world to champion peace, defend human dignity and reject all forms of extremism and violence to prevent the recurrence of genocide and other atrocities.

He said the lessons of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsis remained a stark reminder that intolerance, hatred, discrimination and division, when left unchecked, could have devastating consequences for humanity.

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He stressed that the remembrance should not merely be a memorialisation of a painful chapter in history but a reaffirmation of the world's shared humanity and collective resolve to ensure such atrocities never occurred again.

The minister paid tribute to the resilience of the Rwandan people and commended the country's remarkable progress in national reconciliation, nation building and socio economic transformation since the genocide.

According to him, Rwanda's journey from destruction to stability and renewed national confidence offered valuable lessons for Africa and the rest of the world on the importance of unity, accountability and reconciliation.

Mr Ablakwa also praised the courage and sacrifices of Ghanaian peacekeepers, particularly the late Major General Henry Kwami Anyidoho and his colleagues, who remained in Rwanda despite the dangers they faced in order to protect innocent lives.

He said the memorial symbolised remembrance, solidarity and the enduring values of peace, courage and shared responsibility, while urging countries to strengthen institutions that promote peaceful coexistence, inclusion and justice.

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The minister further called for the nurturing of values of tolerance, unity and mutual respect among younger generations and reaffirmed Ghana's commitment to its longstanding friendship and cooperation with Rwanda.

The Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Rwanda, Dr Emmanuel Ugirashebuja, said remembrance was not only about honouring those who perished but also about educating future generations on the dangers of hatred, division and intolerance.

He noted that the genocide demonstrated how quickly societies could descend into violence when discrimination and extremist ideologies were allowed to flourish unchecked, underscoring the need to strengthen justice systems, protect human rights and promote social cohesion.

Dr Ugirashebuja said Rwanda's recovery over the past three decades had been built on reconciliation, accountability and national unity, enabling the country to emerge stronger from one of the darkest periods in its history.

The Chief of the Army Staff, Major General Lawrence Kwaku Gbetanu, described the honour as significant to the Ghana Armed Forces, saying the monument celebrated the bravery and dedication of Ghanaian soldiers who remained committed to protecting innocent lives during the conflict.

He added that the recognition would further strengthen the military's commitment to global peace, regional stability and professional excellence in peace support operation.