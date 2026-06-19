Zimbabwe: Majority of MPs Support Cab3 Despite Opposition to Mnangagwa Term Extension

THE majority of legislators who participated in the debate on the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (No. 3) Bill (CAB3) supported the proposed legislation, potentially paving the way for its passage when Parliament votes on the matter later this week.

The contentious Bill, which proposes a raft of constitutional changes, including extending the terms of office for the President, Members of Parliament and local authorities, has dominated debate in the National Assembly over the past two weeks.

MPs were forced to burn the midnight oil Tuesday as deliberations on the Bill continued ahead of the anticipated vote.

Presenting a summary of the debate, Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi said 182 legislators contributed to discussions on the Bill, with the majority expressing support.

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"A total of 182 MPs debated, a record number compared to CAB1 and 2.

"111 supported the Bill as a whole, 31 supported while raising reservations on specific provisions, 10 members raised issues without taking a final position. Thirty MPs opposed the Bill in its entirety.

"139 of the 182 were positively disposed towards the Bill; more than one member in three of the entire House rose to debate the Bill," said Ziyambi.

Several provisions of the Bill attracted significant attention from legislators during the debate.

Opposition lawmakers strongly criticised proposals to extend the tenure of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Parliament and local authorities beyond 2028, when their current terms are due to expire.

One of the most contested proposals was the plan to abolish the Zimbabwe Gender Commission and transfer its functions to the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission, a move that was overwhelmingly rejected by many legislators across the political divide.

Despite the opposition, political observers believe the Bill is likely to pass, given ZANU PF's commanding majority in the National Assembly.

Among opposition legislators who backed the Bill were Susan Matsunga and Samantha Murenyanyi, who recently received luxury vehicles from controversial businessman and ZANU PF benefactor Wicknell Chivayo.