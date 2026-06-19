Zimbabwe: Constitution Defenders Forum Says Legislators Chose Self-Interest Over Democracy As Cab3 Passes in National Assembly

THE Constitution Defenders Forum (CDF) has accused legislators who backed Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3 of putting personal interests ahead of the country's democratic future after the bill passed in the National Assembly on Thursday.

The bill will now proceed to Senate after 216 legislators voted in favour of the Bill and 42 opposed it.

In a statement, the group described the vote as a dark and regrettable moment in Zimbabwe's democratic history, adding that MPs who supported the Bill had abandoned the wishes of the people and prioritised political expediency over constitutional principles.

"History will record that, when called upon to defend the Constitution, many chose personal interests over national interests, political expediency over principle, and loyalty to power over loyalty to the people," CDF said.

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CDF noted that Zanu PF's 181 legislators fell short of the 187 votes required for a two-thirds majority and relied on support from 35 opposition MPs who entered Parliament following Sengezo Tshabangu's recalls.

The group also criticised Parliament's decision to conduct voting through an open ballot, arguing the process compromised legislators' independence and exposed them to political pressure.

"CDF maintains that the process in Parliament today was a shambolic farce. Voting by open ballot compromised the integrity of the legislative process. By insisting on an open ballot for CAB3, ZANU PF departed from the very democratic values that it historically championed during the struggle for majority rule, replacing the principle of free political choice with party discipline and political control," CDF said.

CDF said it was consulting constitutional experts, civil society groups and citizens on the next course of action, insisting that the struggle to defend Zimbabwe's Constitution would continue beyond Parliament.

"One thing is clear: it can no longer be business as usual. The struggle to defend the Constitution, democracy, and the future of Zimbabwe continues," CDF added.

CDF's concerns come against the backdrop that some lawmakers who supported the Bill publicly benefited from political and material rewards.

Controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo has been accused by critics of influencing the outcome of the vote through cash and vehicle donations to legislators.

In April, Chivayo offered MPs a collective US$3.6 million if Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3 was passed, but later withdrew the pledge following widespread criticism.

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When the Bill qas was in parliament, ZANU PF MP Remigious Matangira and opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) MPs Samantha Murenyanyi and Susan Matsunga who publicly backed the proposed amendments, subsequently received luxury vehicles and cash from Chivayo.