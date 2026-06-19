Nigeria: Troops Rescue 17 Kidnapped Victims in Sokoto

19 June 2026
Vanguard (Lagos)

Troops of Operation Fansan Yamma have rescued 17 kidnapped victims from bandits in Kura Mota village, Sabon Birni Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

A credible security source from the area disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday.

The source said the incident occurred on Thursday when a gang of bandits blocked the road and kidnapped the victims from two vehicles.

"The gallant troops of Operation Fansan Yamma engaged the bandits in a fierce exchange of fire, with several bandits escaping with gunshot wounds.

"The quick response of the troops and continued vigilance saved the lives and property of the occupants of the vehicles," the source said.

The source, who pleaded for anonymity because he had no authority to speak to the press, reiterated that proactive measures had been put in place to protect lives and property.

According to the source, the swift response, professionalism, and courage displayed by military personnel averted what could have been a tragic incident.

The source appealed for continued support from residents, stressing the need for more vigilance on roads and in farming communities. (NAN)

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