Nigeria: Troops Rescue Captive, Dismantle Terrorist Hideouts in Katsina Offensive

Troops of the Nigerian Army under Operation Cleen Sweep have neutralised several terrorists, rescued a kidnapped victim and dismantled multiple terrorist hideouts during intensified offensive operations in Katsina State.

The Army said the successes were recorded through sustained, intelligence-driven operations carried out by troops of the 17 Brigade Strike Group and Quick Response Force, alongside elements of the 8 Division Special Forces.

According to a statement, the operations underscore the Army's determination to dismantle criminal enclaves, disrupt terrorist supply networks and restore security across communities in the North-West.

On the fourth day of the operation, troops conducted a coordinated clearance mission targeting terrorist strongholds in and around Tuga, in Matazu Local Government Area of the state.

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The Army said the troops leveraged real-time Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) support, complemented by precision strikes from the Air Component of Operation Fansan Yamma, to clear several settlements occupied by the terrorists.

During the operation, troops recovered a large number of rustled livestock believed to have been stolen by terrorist groups. The recovered animals included 36 cattle, 280 sheep and two donkeys.

The Army described the recovery as a significant blow to the economic lifelines of the criminal groups, whose activities are largely sustained through cattle rustling and other illicit enterprises.

Maintaining the momentum, troops advanced into the notorious Fafu Forest under the Army's "Relentless Incursion" strategy aimed at denying terrorists safe havens.

Following coordinated aerial and artillery bombardments on identified targets, ground troops moved into the objective area, destroying several terrorist camps and concealed hideouts located in difficult terrain.

During the exploitation phase of the operation, troops uncovered a hideout linked to a notorious terrorist leader where kidnapped victims were reportedly being held in harsh conditions.

Two lifeless bodies were recovered at the site, while one captive, identified as Nura Yar'Adua, was found in chains and successfully rescued.

The rescued victim received immediate first aid before being evacuated to the Federal Teaching Hospital, Katsina, for further medical treatment.

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The Army said further assessments confirmed the effectiveness of the operation, with terrorist logistics structures destroyed and evidence of enemy casualties observed at targeted locations, indicating a significant degradation of the terrorists' operational capabilities.

Reaffirming its commitment to national security, the Nigerian Army pledged to continue defending the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

It also urged members of the public to support security agencies with credible and timely information, stressing that the fight against insecurity remains a collective responsibility.

"We shall continue to work with all stakeholders to address threats to peace and stability across the country," the Army stated.