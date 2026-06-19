Nigeria: Enoh, Dikko, Imoke Endorse Ikpeme's Sports Development Book, Call for Deeper Reforms

Former Minister of Sports Development Senator John Owan Enoh, Chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC) Shehu Dikko, and former Cross River State Governor Liyel Imoke have hailed Dr Emmanuel Edem Ikpeme's new book, Perspectives on Sports Development in Nigeria: Challenges and Ways Forward, describing it as a timely roadmap for transforming the nation's sports sector.

The book was formally unveiled on Thursday at the VIP Lounge of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja, in the presence of government officials, sports administrators, football legends, academics and corporate leaders, who unanimously praised the publication for offering practical solutions to the challenges facing Nigerian sport.

Speaking at the launch, Dr Ikpeme said the book was inspired by decades of experience within Nigeria's sporting ecosystem and his desire to contribute meaningfully to policy discussions on sports governance.

According to him, the publication addresses critical issues including infrastructure development, funding, administration, talent nurturing and athlete welfare.

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"Sport remains one of Nigeria's greatest tools for youth empowerment, national unity and economic growth," Ikpeme said.

"This book is intended to stimulate informed discussions and practical action that will strengthen the sector and ensure sustainable development for future generations."

Chairman of the occasion, Senator Enoh, described the book as a significant intellectual contribution to the development of Nigerian sport.

The former Sports Minister praised Ikpeme's expertise and commitment, noting that the publication combines practical experience with policy insight.

"Dr Ikpeme's book is both timely and important because it examines the sector with clarity, experience and intellectual discipline," Enoh said.

"I can personally attest to his competence, humility, depth of knowledge and unwavering commitment to the growth of Nigerian sports."

Enoh urged policymakers to move beyond short-term interventions and adopt long-term strategies capable of driving sustainable growth.

"Our responsibility must extend beyond emergency funding for competitions and last-minute preparations for tournaments," he said. "We must begin to view sport as a vital social infrastructure and a powerful vehicle for youth development, job creation and national cohesion. The reforms currently underway must be deepened, institutionalised and protected from policy reversals."

He also commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for recent initiatives aimed at repositioning the sector, including the restoration of the National Sports Commission, increased funding allocations and the approval of the Sports Infrastructure Development Bond.

Imoke: Book Will Remain a Reference Point

Former Cross River State Governor Liyel Imoke reflected on his long-standing relationship with Ikpeme and their collaborative efforts to promote sports development during his tenure.

He recalled how Cross River became a stronghold for the national teams, hosting several Super Eagles matches and serving as a training base for the Golden Eaglets before their successful FIFA Under-17 World Cup campaign.

"No game that Nigeria played in Cross River State during that period was lost, and from there we went on to win the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations," Imoke said.

He commended Ikpeme for choosing to write a policy-driven book rather than a personal memoir, arguing that the publication would serve future generations of sports administrators.

"I have never met anyone more committed and dedicated to sports development," he added.

"Many years from now, this book will remain a reference point, and I am confident that governments and administrators will continue to draw lessons from its recommendations."

Dikko Highlights Ongoing Reforms

NSC Chairman Shehu Dikko described the publication as "a brilliant piece of work" and revealed that many of the reforms currently being implemented align closely with recommendations contained in the book.

According to Dikko, the re-establishment of the National Sports Commission has already begun to reduce bureaucratic bottlenecks and improve professionalism within sports administration.

"The restoration of the National Sports Commission is already making sports administration more efficient and professional," Dikko said.

"One of the major challenges identified by Dr Ikpeme is already being addressed."

He disclosed that sports budget allocations had increased significantly following presidential directives and noted that sports funding had also been exempted from constraints associated with the Treasury Single Account framework.

Dikko further identified the Sports Infrastructure Development Bond as a key instrument for upgrading existing facilities and constructing new sporting infrastructure nationwide.

"In many respects, this book validates the reforms currently being undertaken," he said.

"We need more administrators to document their experiences and contribute to the body of knowledge in Nigerian sport."

He also expressed anticipation for a future publication from former NSC Director-General Dr Amos Adamu, describing it as a work that could become "an encyclopaedia of Nigerian sports".

Sports Icons, Administrators Attend Launch

The event attracted an impressive gathering of stakeholders from across the sports sector.

Among those in attendance were Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) President Ibrahim Musa Gusau, NFF General Secretary Mohammed Sanusi, former Minister of Youth and Sports Development Solomon Dalung, former NSC Director-General Dr Amos Adamu, former NFF General Secretary Musa Amadu, former Nigeria Premier Football League Chief Operating Officer Salihu Abubakar, NFF Director of International Competitions Enebi Achor, former Super Eagles midfielder Femi Ajilore, Sports Writers Association of Nigeria Secretary-General Ikenna Okonkwo, and Nigeria Coaches Association President Ladan Bosso.

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Several football stars also sent goodwill messages, including former Super Eagles captain and Enyimba chairman Nwankwo Kanu, six-time African Women's Player of the Year Asisat Oshoala, Super Falcons defender Onome Ebi, former Super Falcons goalkeeper Precious Dede, and internationals Odion Ighalo, Alex Iwobi, William Troost-Ekong and Semi Ajayi.

Present at the event were former African Footballer of the Year Emmanuel Amuneke, Super Eagles striker Taiwo Awoniyi, forward Anthony Ujah, Super Eagles head coach Eric Sékou Chelle, and NFF Technical Director Austin Eguavoen.

The book was reviewed by Professor Olufemi Adegbesan of the University of Ibadan, while renowned public affairs analyst and former Kogi State gubernatorial candidate Tunde Olusunle delivered the citation, highlighting Ikpeme's contributions to sports administration over more than four decades.

The launch concluded with renewed calls for stronger policies, increased investment and sustained reforms aimed at unlocking the full potential of Nigerian sport.