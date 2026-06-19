Liberia: Lawmakers Push Landmark Overhaul of Liberia's Concession Model

In what could become one of the most consequential economic policy shifts in Liberia's post-war history, the House of Representatives has called on President Joseph Nyuma Boakai to fundamentally redesign how the country negotiates future concession agreements, proposing a transition from the long-standing royalty-based fiscal regime to a profit-sharing and equity-participation model.

The recommendation, unanimously endorsed by lawmakers following a communication from Representative Dixon Seboe, reflects growing dissatisfaction with a concession system that many believe has generated substantial foreign investment but comparatively limited long-term returns for the Liberian people.

If embraced by the Executive Branch, the proposal could reshape future negotiations with multinational corporations operating in Liberia's mining, agriculture, forestry, petroleum and infrastructure sectors, giving the government a direct ownership stake--or a greater share of project profits--instead of relying primarily on fixed royalty payments.

Importantly, legislators emphasized that the proposal would not affect existing concession agreements, which would remain legally binding unless renegotiated or amended through legislative action.

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A Shift from Collecting Royalties to Sharing Profits

For decades, Liberia's concession agreements have largely relied on a straightforward fiscal model.

Companies pay royalties based on production, surface rental fees, taxes and various licensing charges regardless of whether projects generate extraordinary profits.

While this system provides government with relatively predictable revenue, lawmakers argue it leaves the country unable to fully benefit when commodity prices soar or concessionaires realize significant profits.

"The current framework does not fully capture the economic value generated from Liberia's natural resources and strategic investments," legislators observed during plenary debate.

The proposed reforms seek to replace this passive revenue model with one that allows government earnings to rise alongside investor success.

Rather than collecting only fixed royalties, Liberia would negotiate agreements that could include joint venture partnerships between government and investors, production-sharing contracts, government equity participation in major projects, and carried-interest arrangements where the state acquires ownership without providing full upfront capital.

Such mechanisms would allow the state to earn dividends and profit shares in addition to conventional taxes and royalties.

The proposal represents a significant philosophical shift--from being primarily a regulator and tax collector to becoming an active economic stakeholder.

Liberia has attracted billions of dollars in foreign investment since the end of the civil war, particularly in iron ore, rubber, oil palm, forestry and gold.

Successive governments have promoted concession agreements as essential tools for rebuilding infrastructure, creating employment and generating public revenue.

Yet the model has also faced persistent criticism.

Despite decades of large-scale resource extraction, Liberia continues to struggle with limited industrial development, high unemployment, inadequate infrastructure, heavy dependence on imported manufactured goods, and widespread poverty in concession-hosting communities.

Critics argue that while concessionaires export significant volumes of raw materials, relatively little value is added within Liberia.

Iron ore leaves the country largely unprocessed. Rubber is exported primarily in raw form. Timber is shipped overseas with minimal domestic processing. Agricultural commodities similarly generate few downstream industries.

Representative Dixon Seboe argued that future concession agreements should better support broader national development priorities, including industrialization, local enterprise development and economic diversification.

His proposal reflects an increasingly influential school of economic thinking that views natural resources not merely as export commodities but as catalysts for domestic manufacturing and value addition.

The House's proposal is not without international precedent.

Many resource-rich countries have gradually moved away from concession systems that rely exclusively on royalties.

Countries such as Botswana, Norway, Indonesia, Qatar and several Gulf states have adopted hybrid fiscal regimes that combine royalties with equity participation, production-sharing contracts or profit-based taxation.

Botswana's long-standing partnership with De Beers, for example, allowed the government to become an equity partner while simultaneously expanding local diamond cutting and polishing industries.

Norway's petroleum sector similarly combines taxation with direct state ownership through state investment mechanisms, enabling the country to capture a substantial share of oil revenues while maintaining investor confidence.

Production-sharing contracts have become standard practice across many oil-producing countries, where governments receive a negotiated share of production after investors recover exploration and development costs.

Lawmakers believe Liberia can adapt aspects of these models to suit its own economic realities.

If implemented effectively, the reforms could transform how Liberia benefits from its abundant natural resources.

The most immediate advantage would be the possibility of significantly increasing public revenues during periods of strong commodity prices. Under a royalty-only model, government income often changes little even when investor profits rise dramatically.

Profit-sharing arrangements would allow the state to benefit directly from market booms. Equity participation would give Liberia a direct financial interest in strategic investments rather than remaining solely a regulator.

That could strengthen government oversight while aligning public interests with commercial success.

Lawmakers also see concession reform as part of a broader industrial policy. By encouraging local processing before export, Liberia could gradually develop manufacturing industries that create more skilled employment, generate higher export earnings and reduce dependence on imported finished goods.

Instead of exporting raw logs, the country could promote furniture manufacturing. Instead of exporting raw rubber, it could encourage tire, glove or industrial rubber production. Instead of shipping unprocessed iron ore, policymakers envision increased domestic beneficiation and steel-related industries over time. Such value addition would expand economic linkages beyond extraction.

Profit-sharing models often require more sophisticated financial reporting and auditing.

If supported by strong institutions, they can improve transparency by giving governments greater insight into project economics.

Lawmakers argue this could reduce opportunities for revenue leakage while strengthening public accountability.

While the proposal offers considerable promise, implementing such reforms will not be straightforward.

Profit-sharing arrangements are inherently more complex than traditional royalty systems.

Government revenues become linked to company profitability, requiring accurate auditing of corporate accounts.

Without strong regulatory institutions, there is a risk that profits could be understated through aggressive accounting practices or transfer pricing.

Equity participation also carries financial implications.

If government acquires ownership stakes in projects, questions arise regarding financing obligations, governance responsibilities and exposure to commercial risks.

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Unlike royalties, dividends depend on company performance and may fluctuate significantly during commodity downturns.

The proposal would therefore require strengthening institutions responsible for contract negotiation, financial oversight and revenue administration.

Liberia's experience with concession management has often been constrained by limited technical capacity, making institutional reform just as important as fiscal reform.

The House's recommendation also aligns with President Boakai's broader ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development, which emphasizes economic transformation, job creation, value addition and private sector development.

Rather than simply increasing government revenue, lawmakers envision concession reform as a catalyst for structural economic transformation.

Their proposal reflects growing recognition that Liberia's long-term prosperity cannot depend indefinitely on exporting raw materials while importing finished goods.

Instead, policymakers increasingly seek an economic model in which natural resources stimulate industrial growth, technology transfer and domestic enterprise development.

The House has formally resolved to transmit its recommendation to the Executive Mansion for consideration by President Boakai and his administration.

Whether the Executive embraces the proposal remains to be seen.

Should the government proceed, future concession negotiations could look markedly different from those signed over the past two decades.

Rather than focusing almost exclusively on royalties and taxes, negotiators would likely seek ownership stakes, profit-sharing arrangements and stronger commitments to local processing and industrial development.

Such reforms would not rewrite existing contracts, but they could fundamentally redefine Liberia's economic relationship with future investors.