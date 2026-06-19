Liberia: UMU Names Pastoral Program After Karnga

United Methodist University (UMU) has honored veteran Liberian educator, church leader, and statesman Rev. Dr. Abba G. Karnga Sr. by naming its Clinical Pastoral Education and Ministry Program after him.

The program, housed under the university's School of Graduate and Professional Studies, was officially dedicated during a ceremony held at the Stephen Trowen Nagbe United Methodist Church in Sinkor.

The event celebrated Rev. Dr. Karnga's decades-long contributions to education, Christian leadership, community development, and nation-building in Liberia.

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Born on April 5, 1930, in Doun Karnga's Town, Grand Bassa County, Rev. Dr. Karnga has built a distinguished career as an educator, religious leader, and advocate for community development. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education from the University of Liberia, a master's degree in School Administration and Curriculum Development from Point Loma College in California, and a doctorate in Religious Education and Ministry from Georgia Andersonville Seminary.

In 1961, he founded the World Wide Missions of Liberia, an indigenous Bassa Christian denomination that has expanded to 76 churches across 10 districts with more than 15,000 members nationwide. The mission also operates health facilities and educational institutions throughout the country.

Delivering the keynote address, Resident Bishop of the Liberia Annual Conference of The United Methodist Church, Rev. Samuel J. Quire Jr., described Rev. Dr. Karnga as a model of faithful service and Christian leadership.

"Today, we are not merely naming a program; we are celebrating a legacy," Bishop Quire said. "Rev. Dr. Abba G. Karnga's life has been a testament to faithful service, Christian education, and unwavering commitment to the Gospel of Jesus Christ."

Quire said the newly established Rev. Dr. Abba G. Karnga Clinical Pastoral Education and Ministry Program will serve as a lasting reminder of the importance of preparing leaders who serve God and humanity with compassion, integrity, and excellence.

He noted that clinical pastoral education equips clergy and caregivers to address the spiritual, emotional, and physical needs of individuals and communities, adding that Rev. Dr. Karnga's life provides a worthy example for future generations of Christian leaders.

Also speaking at the ceremony, UMU Interim President Cllr. Medina A. Wesseh praised Rev. Dr. Karnga's contributions to education, Christian leadership, cultural preservation, and national development.

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"His unwavering commitment to the progress, dignity, and advancement of the Bassa people, as well as his service to Liberia as a whole, stands as a shining example of visionary and selfless leadership," Wesseh said.

She said Rev. Dr. Karnga's accomplishments and service continue to inspire future generations and demonstrate the impact of leadership dedicated to the common good.

Responding to the honor, Rev. Dr. Karnga expressed gratitude to the university and those who supported the establishment of the program.

"I am deeply humbled by this honor and grateful for your decision to establish and name this program, 'The Rev. Dr. Abba G. Karnga Clinical Pastoral Education and Ministry,"' he said.

He encouraged Christian leaders to remain faithful to their calling and emphasized the importance of faith in ministry and community life.

According to university officials, the program will provide interfaith pastoral training designed to strengthen spiritual care skills, personal formation, and reflective practice among clergy and aspiring clergy. The curriculum combines theological education with practical experience to enhance pastoral effectiveness in clinical and community settings.

University officials said they are confident the program will preserve Rev. Dr. Karnga's legacy by preparing future generations of pastors, chaplains, counselors, and Christian leaders committed to serving God and humanity with excellence and compassion.