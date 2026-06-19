Liberia: Alleged Afl Impersonator Sent to Court in Bong County

GBARNGA — The Liberia National Police (LNP) in Bong County has forwarded a Gbarnga resident to court on charges of impersonation after he allegedly posed as a member of the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL).

The suspect, identified as Sampson Sumo, was arrested after allegedly presenting himself as a military officer while attempting to intervene in an ongoing police investigation at Depot One in Gbarnga, according to Bong County Police Commander ACP William Johnson.

Johnson said Sumo claimed to be an AFL officer during his interaction with police. However, when officers requested official identification, he allegedly failed to produce a military identification card and instead showed a photograph of himself wearing an army uniform on his mobile phone.

The police commander said Depot One Commander, Chief Inspector of Police Morhafee Jabateh, subsequently contacted AFL authorities in Gbarnga to verify the suspect's claim.

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According to police, military authorities confirmed that Sumo is not a member of the Armed Forces of Liberia, leading to his arrest and prosecution.

Police further alleged that Sumo had been seen in several communities around Gbarnga wearing military attire and representing himself as a senior AFL officer.

Authorities said the case highlights growing concerns about the unauthorized use of military uniforms and the impersonation of security personnel, practices they say could undermine public trust and interfere with legitimate security operations.

The case has been turned over to the court for adjudication as law enforcement authorities continue efforts to curb the unlawful impersonation of members of Liberia's security institutions.