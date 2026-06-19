Liberia: Bangura Faces Scrutiny Over Rural Women Loan Program

Questions have emerged over former Deputy Commerce Minister Wilfred N. Bangura's position on the Rural Women Loan Scheme, a nationwide initiative launched under former President George Manneh Weah to provide micro-credit support to rural market women across Liberia.

The issue has drawn public attention following reports that Bangura sought to distance himself from the program, prompting debate among supporters and former officials of the Weah administration.

The discussion intensified after video footage resurfaced showing Bangura presenting a cheque to beneficiaries in Nimba County during the implementation of the scheme by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

In the footage, Bangura stated that he had been designated by then-Commerce Minister Mawine Diggs to represent the ministry in delivering support to rural women in various parts of the country.

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The video has fueled questions about the extent of Bangura's involvement in the initiative and whether his recent position aligns with his public role during the program's implementation.

Critics argue that while presenting a cheque does not necessarily establish direct administrative or financial responsibility for the scheme, it demonstrates participation in and knowledge of the initiative. They contend that his public involvement makes it difficult to completely separate himself from the program.

Others maintain that representing a ministry at official events does not automatically confer responsibility for policy decisions, financial management, or operational oversight.

The controversy has also taken on a political dimension, with some commentators suggesting that Bangura's recent remarks may reflect shifting political alliances. However, no official evidence has been presented to support such claims.

As of press time, neither Bangura nor Vice President Jeremiah Koung had publicly responded to the allegations and counterclaims surrounding the matter.

The debate comes amid continued public scrutiny of programs implemented under previous administrations, as questions of accountability, transparency, and responsibility remain central to national discussions on public sector governance.

At issue is whether Bangura's role was limited to representing the Ministry of Commerce and Industry at public events or whether his participation reflected a deeper involvement in the Rural Women Loan Scheme.