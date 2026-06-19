Liberia: Two Bodies Found in River Gee Creek Within Days

FISH-TOWN — Residents of Fish-Town are calling for an urgent investigation following the recovery of a second unidentified body from Neezenmhn Creek within a week.

The latest discovery occurred on the morning of June 17 when the body of an unidentified man, believed to be in his early 30s, was found floating face down in the creek near the county capital.

According to residents, the body was discovered at approximately 7:15 a.m. by a community member heading to a nearby bush area.

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Witnesses said the individual initially thought the object in the water was debris but became alarmed upon realizing it was a human body. He reportedly alerted other residents, who later confirmed the discovery.

Local authorities, including River Gee County Coroner Jerry Kear, officials of the Fish-Town City Authority, and community leaders, responded to the scene and supervised the recovery of the remains.

Authorities reportedly displayed the body publicly for several hours in an effort to identify the deceased. However, no relatives or community members came forward to claim or identify the victim.

Residents said the condition of the body made identification difficult. With no immediate means of establishing the man's identity, local authorities later arranged for his burial near the creek.

The incident comes less than a week after residents of the Supergarrie Community discovered the body of a newborn baby boy floating in the same creek on June 12.

According to residents, the infant was found by a group of young men who regularly wash motorcycles and vehicles at the waterway.

No family has publicly reported a missing newborn, and authorities have not released any findings regarding the circumstances surrounding the infant's death.

The discovery of two unidentified bodies in the same creek within days has heightened concern among residents and fueled calls for a comprehensive investigation.

Community resident Jestina Quayee said the incidents have left many residents unsettled.

"The people of Fish-Town are deeply worried. Within a matter of days, a baby and now an adult man have been found in the same creek," Quayee said. "We need answers, and we need the authorities to thoroughly investigate these incidents so the public can know what is happening."

Residents are calling on the Liberia National Police, health authorities, and local government officials to determine the identities of the deceased, establish the causes of death, and address concerns about public safety.

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As of press time, authorities had not publicly identified the deceased man, disclosed the causes of death in either case, or indicated whether foul play is suspected.

The incidents continue to generate concern across River Gee County as residents await answers from investigators.