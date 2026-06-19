Ghana: Goldbod Partners 2 Institutions to Reclaim 50 Hectares of Degraded Areas

The Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) has signed a landmark agreement with the Ghana Armed Forces and the Forestry Commission to commence a nationwide Land Reclamation and Reforestation in forest reserves by the activities of illegal miners.

The first phase of the reclamation and ecological restoration project covers 50 hectares of degraded areas in the Tano Nimiri Forest reserve at a cost about GH¢35 million.

The project forms part of GoldBod's broader commitment to environmental stewardship, responsible resource governance, and sustainable development.

Under the agreement, the GoldBod will fully fund the reclamation initiative, which will be executed in phases across various parts of the country starting with compartment 161 of the Tano Nimiri Forest reserve, one of the country's forest ecosystems that has suffered extensive degradation because of illegal mining activities.

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Speaking at the signing ceremony on the initiative, Chief Executive Officer of GoldBod, Sammy Gyamfi, indicated that the decision to begin with the Tano Nimiri Forest Reserve reflects GoldBod's determination to contribute meaningfully to the restoration of Ghana's degraded forests and natural environment.

According to him, while gold remained a strategic national asset, its exploitation must not come at the expense of the country's ecological integrity.

"We are happy to inform you that we are ready to undertake what will become the first major reclamation project the GoldBod will be undertaking in the coming months," he indicated.

The project will leverage the technical expertise and operational capacity of the Ghana Army Engineer Brigade, alongside the forestry restoration expertise of the Forestry Commission.

The initiative is expected to involve land rehabilitation, afforestation, and ecosystem restoration activities designed to return degraded landscapes to productive ecological use.

Deputy Minister of Defence, Mr Ernest Brogya Genfi, described the initiative as a crucial intervention that addresses both the restoration of land already destroyed by illegal miners.

"When you overemphasise prevention, you only stop further degradation. The lands that have already been destroyed still require deliberate efforts to restore them," he stated, adding that the project could serve as a model for similar reclamation efforts across the country.

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On his part, the Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission, Dr Hugh C.A Brown, commended GoldBod for promptly responding to the call of the Forestry Commission for assistance in reclaiming degraded forest reserves in the country.

He noted that the reclamation of the initial 50 hectares would mark an important step towards restoring ecological balance, protecting biodiversity and preserving critical forest ecosystems.