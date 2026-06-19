Ghana: UN Ghana Urges Govt to Increase Investment in Jobs, Skills Training... As It Spends $113.3m On Devt Programmes

The United Nations (UN) Ghana has called on the government to deepen investment in job creation, skills development and quality education to tackle the country's growing youth unemployment challenge, particularly among the youth.

It said creating sustainable jobs for young people remained one of the country's most pressing development priorities.

Launching the United Nations Ghana Annual Results Report 2025 in Accra yesterday, the UN Resident Coordinator, Mr Zia Choudhury, said the United Nations Ghana spent $113.3 million last year on programmes covering economic growth, social services, peacebuilding and governance, all aimed at supporting Ghana's development agenda.

The report touches on the various socio-economic development issues in the country such as economic transformation, jobs, livelihoods, water, gender, health, climate resilience and food systems.

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"What stands out in our work is partnership," Mr Choudhury said.

"We work with government, civil society, farmers, women, young people and teachers. Development can only succeed when everyone works together."

He explained that addressing unemployment required a holistic approach that linked education, skills training and job opportunities.

"We need to ensure that children receive quality education, remain in school and acquire practical skills through Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programmes. These skills will help them secure jobs or create their own businesses," he stated.

Touching on climate change, Mr Choudhury warned that Ghana was already experiencing its adverse effects despite contributing relatively little to global greenhouse gas emissions.

He cited increased flooding, prolonged dry spells and erratic weather patterns as some of the challenges confronting communities across the country.

"Climate change is happening and Ghana is feeling its impact strongly. We are working with government to help communities adapt and to explore solutions such as insurance schemes for people affected by flooding," he noted.

Mr Choudhury further disclosed that global reductions in development aid had significantly affected the operations of the UN and other development institutions.

He said a 20 per cent reduction in funding had resulted in a corresponding reduction in staffing levels within the UN system in Ghana.

Programmes supporting people living with HIV, migrants, refugees and vulnerable groups, he said had been among the most affected by the cuts, he added.

Despite the challenges, Mr Choudhury indicated that the UN would continue to invest more than $100 million annually in Ghana while working to attract private sector investment to support national development.

He described Ghana as an attractive destination for investors but stressed the need for a more business-friendly environment.

Delivering remarks on behalf of the Minister of Finance, the Coordinating Director in charge of Operations at the Ministry of Finance, Mr David Klottey Collison, commended the UN for its longstanding partnership with Ghana.

He said the UN's support extended beyond financial assistance to include technical expertise, coordination and policy support in key sectors such as social protection, climate resilience, economic transformation and peacebuilding.

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Mr Collison emphasised that achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) would require strong partnerships and innovative financing mechanisms, as national budgets alone could not bridge the development financing gap.

The Deputy Representative of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), Ms Emily Naphambo, I in an inerterview praised Ghana for the significant progress made in reducing maternal mortality.

She said the maternal mortality ratio had declined from about 300 deaths per 100,000 live births in 2017 to 206 deaths per 100,000 live births currently, describing the achievement as evidence of sustained investment in maternal healthcare.