Nigeria: Ojukwu Property Dispute - Firm Kicks Against Attempt to Enforce Judgment Under Appeal

Ojukwu Transport Limited (OTL) has called on the Inspector-General of Police to intervene in what it described as moves to enforce a court judgment currently under appeal in a lingering dispute over several properties in Lagos.

In a letter dated May 8, 2026, the firm alleged that the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mrs Bianca Ojukwu, and her lawyers were attempting to execute a warrant of possession based on a 2022 judgment delivered by Justice A.M. Lawal in Suit No. LD/1539/2012.

OTL maintained that the move was improper, stressing that the judgment in question has been appealed and, therefore, should not be enforced pending the outcome of appellate proceedings.

The company further stated that the properties in dispute were part of those that had earlier been the subject of a separate judgment delivered on June 1, 2018, by Justice Adedayo Oyebanji in Suit No. LD/794/2011, which it said had been fully executed in accordance with the law.

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According to the firm, the execution of the 2018 judgment included the five affected properties located at 4 Macpherson Avenue, 29 Oyinkan Abayomi Drive, 13 Ojora Road, and 30 Gerrard Avenue, all in Ikoyi, as well as 32 Commercial Avenue, Yaba.

It noted that the exercise was carried out with the involvement of the Lagos State Police Command and the Sheriff's Department, with all required legal processes, including the issuance of Form O, duly followed.

OTL also recalled an incident on May 1, 2025, when it alleged that operatives of the Police Zone 2 Command invaded and took over one of the properties at 4 Macpherson Avenue, Ikoyi, in the presence of lawyers said to be representing Bianca Ojukwu.

The firm claimed the action was based on misleading information and added that petitions submitted to police authorities in August 2025 and January 2026 over the matter have yet to be addressed.

Providing an update on court proceedings, the company stated that during a recent sitting in a Form 49 contempt proceeding in the same Suit No. LD/1539/2012, the presiding judge informed parties that the case file was not available in court and might have been transmitted to the Court of Appeal.

The matter was subsequently adjourned to June 22, 2026.

The firm warned that any attempt by law enforcement agencies or court officials to carry out a fresh execution of the warrant while issues remain pending before both the courts and the police would be unlawful.

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OTL therefore urged the Inspector-General of Police to intervene and prevent what it described as a "repeat execution" of the affected properties pending the resolution of all outstanding legal issues.

OTL once again asked for the immediate release of its seized property.