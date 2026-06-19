Nigeria: Ipob Rejects Nnamdi Kanu's Purported Suspension, Says Edoziem Group Lost Authority

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has dismissed the purported suspension and expulsion of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, by the faction led by Chika Edoziem, describing the move as unconstitutional, null and void, and an exercise in futility by officials whose tenure had already been terminated.

In a statement issued by IPOB spokesperson Emma Powerful, the group said Edoziem and members of the dissolved third administration of the Directorate of State (DOS) lacked the authority to take any action against Kanu, having been removed from office before issuing the declaration.

According to IPOB, Kanu, acting under powers vested in him by the movement's Code of Conduct, recently dissolved the third DOS administration headed by Edoziem and inaugurated a new leadership structure, the fourth DOS administration, under the leadership of Chris Nwaọgụ.

The group argued that any action taken by Edoziem and his associates after the dissolution of their administration was invalid because they no longer held any recognised office within the organisation.

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"No person can derive authority from an office that has already ceased to exist," the statement said.

IPOB maintained that under its governing laws, only the office of the Supreme Leader has the authority to appoint, suspend, dismiss or dissolve principal officers and administrative structures within the organisation.

Citing provisions of its Code of Conduct, the group said the power to appoint, suspend or dismiss principal officers "vests exclusively" in Kanu and can only be exercised by another official if expressly delegated by him.

On that basis, IPOB insisted that the purported suspension of Kanu by Edoziem's group was not only invalid but constitutionally impossible.

"The authority to appoint, suspend, dismiss or dissolve principal officers and administrative structures resides exclusively in the Office of the Supreme Leader. No Coordinator, Principal Officer, Directorate, Committee or collective body possesses any constitutional authority to suspend, remove or overrule the Supreme Leader," the statement said.

The organisation described the move against Kanu as "foolish, delusional and a legal impossibility" within the framework of its laws.

IPOB further accused the dissolved leadership of gross insubordination, constitutional misconduct, abuse of office and an attempt to usurp powers not granted to them under the movement's code.

According to the group, rather than accept their removal and hand over responsibilities in line with established procedures, members of the dissolved administration chose what it described as a path of rebellion against the authority from which they originally derived their legitimacy.

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The movement directed members worldwide to disregard all statements, directives, appointments, suspensions and administrative actions issued by Edoziem and members of the dissolved administration, insisting that such communications carry no legal or organisational consequence within IPOB.

"The third administration of the Directorate of State no longer exists. Its tenure has been terminated by lawful authority and its powers extinguished," the statement declared.

IPOB also urged media organisations to exercise caution in reporting developments concerning the group and avoid presenting statements from individuals it no longer recognises as representing its official position.

Reaffirming loyalty to Kanu, the organisation said the newly inaugurated fourth DOS administration remains fully operational and accountable to the detained IPOB leader.

It warned that any individual or group that continues to challenge Kanu's authority or undermine the movement's command structure would face disciplinary measures, including suspension, removal from office and expulsion.

"The authority of the Supreme Leader remains supreme, unquestionable and binding on all members," the statement added.