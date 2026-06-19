Nigeria's ruling party has not released final list of senatorial candidates for 2027 elections

IN SHORT: A list circulating online claims to show All Progressives Congress senatorial candidates cleared for NIgeria's 2027 elections. But the party says the list is fake and that it has not published any final list of candidates.

Nigeria's next general election is set for 16 January 2027, with political parties required to conclude their primaries by 30 May 2026, under the electoral timetable.

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The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has held primaries for 109 senate seats, 360 house of representatives seats, 28 governorship positions and 991 state assembly tickets. However, the senatorial primaries were delayed by delays, disputes and disagreements including over zoning arrangements.

Amid the uncertainty, social media posts began circulating a list, supposedly of APC senatorial candidates from 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

One version reads: "The All Progressives Congress (APC) has officially released a list of cleared senatorial candidates across 34 states and the FCT, marking a major step toward the 2027 general elections."

The same claim appeared here and here. (Note: See more examples at the end of this report.)

But did the APC release such a list? We checked.

List is fake

On 18 May 2026, the APC published a list of 47 aspirants disqualified from participating in its senatorial primaries. However, Africa Check found no evidence that the party subsequently released a final list of cleared senatorial candidates.

A search of the APC's official communication channels, including its X account, found no announcement matching the claim.

The party also dismissed the viral list. In a statement signed by its spokesperson, Felix Morka, it said: "The APC wishes to state that the said list is FAKE and did not emanate from the Party."

The statement added that only the party's authorised committee could announce candidates emerging from its primaries and urged the public to disregard the document.

As of 16 June, media reports indicated the APC had concluded internal deliberations, and was preparing to submit its candidates to the electoral commission ahead of the 11 July deadline.

However, no official list has been released at time of publication. The fake list could mislead party members, voters and potential candidates about who has secured APC nominations, potentially fuelling confusion, political tensions and misinformation.

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