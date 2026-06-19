Nigeria: World Cup - 'A Viewing Centre, Not a Stadium' - Actor Chinedu Ikedieze Reacts to $30 Fee

Nollywood actor Chinedu Ikedieze has sparked reactions online after questioning the high cost of watching a football match at a fan festival in the United States of America.

According to the actor, the experience reminded him of business opportunities in Lagos.

In the video, which surfaced online recently, Ikedieze was seen attending a football fan festival where supporters could watch a live match on giant screens outside the stadium.

"We have come to watch match oh. Not even in the stadium, this place is outside," the actor said while filming the venue.

Expressing surprise at the cost of admission, he added, "Do you know how much they're charging? Thirty dollars. They're charging us 30 dollars to come and cheer people."

The actor compared the setup to viewing centres commonly found in Nigeria and suggested that similar ventures could thrive in Lagos.

"Are you thinking what I'm thinking? Lagos, I'm coming. See business," he said. "We made it to the festival. This is where we can watch the match and it will still feel like you're in the stadium. It's like a viewing center in Nigeria."

"The car park is 30 dollars. Thirty dollars for car park to come and watch a game".

Vanguard News