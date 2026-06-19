Nigeria: Retired Military Officers Warn Against Ethnicising Insecurity

Retired military officers and associates of the late Major General Rabe Abubakar have cautioned Nigerians against blaming the North for the country's worsening insecurity, insisting that terrorism, banditry and kidnapping have evolved into a nationwide threat affecting all regions.

The group made the call on Thursday during a press briefing in Kaduna held in honour of the late general, who died in bandits' captivity after being abducted alongside his wife near Matazu in Katsina State.

Speaking on behalf of the retired officers, Brigadier General Ismaila Abdullahi (rtd) said Nigeria's security challenges should not be viewed through ethnic or regional lenses, warning that such narratives only deepen divisions and undermine efforts to tackle the crisis.

Among those present at the briefing were Ambassador A. Mohammed Musawa, Air Commodore Yusuf Anas (rtd), Brigadier General Maharazu Tsiga (rtd), Ambassador Ibrahim Usman Gafai and Brigadier General Abdulkadir Abubakar (rtd).

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Abdullahi expressed concern over what he described as attempts by some commentators to portray insecurity as a predominantly northern problem.

"These incidents of insecurity have attracted not only condemnation but also ethnic colouration, with some commentators blaming the northern region for all the ills of the Nigerian state," he said.

Questioning what he termed "selective outrage," the retired officers argued that kidnapping, terrorism and banditry had spread across the country and could no longer be confined to any particular region.

"We need to ask ourselves certain fundamental questions: Why are we so good at selective outrage and justice? Are the rising terrorism and kidnapping activities in the country truly isolated northern problems? Can any part of this nation remain unconcerned by the current onslaught of kidnappings, banditry and terrorism?" Abdullahi asked.

The officers described the death of General Abubakar as a tragic reminder of the country's deteriorating security situation and the challenges facing efforts to protect citizens.

According to them, the killing of the retired general while in captivity was more than an isolated incident; it reflected broader weaknesses in the nation's security architecture.

While acknowledging the efforts of the Federal Government and the Katsina State Government, particularly the operation that secured the release of the deceased officer's wife, Hajia Amina Rabe Abubakar, the group maintained that Nigeria's security response must become more proactive and effective.

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"The current terrorism and kidnapping trend in Nigeria, across the states, makes it difficult to separate regions of conflict and regions of peace," the statement noted.

The retired officers further argued that ethnic rivalry, religious intolerance and the absence of national cohesion had complicated efforts to address insecurity, weakening cooperation among key stakeholders.

They also identified inadequate political will at various levels of government as a major obstacle to defeating terrorism, banditry and kidnapping.

While welcoming Nigeria's growing security cooperation with the United States and other international partners, the group stressed that the responsibility for securing the country ultimately rests with Nigerians and their institutions.

"No nation can defend our country, and certainly a strategy based solely on any foreign power cannot succeed without our country taking the lead," they stated.

The retired officers called on the 19 Northern Governors to collaborate on a regional security framework aimed at tackling banditry, kidnapping and the proliferation of illegal arms.

They also urged governments at all levels to provide timely support to families of serving and retired security personnel affected by terrorism and kidnapping, while intensifying efforts to secure the release of all Nigerians still being held captive.

The group concluded that only a united national approach, devoid of ethnic or regional blame, can effectively confront the insecurity threatening the country's stability and development.