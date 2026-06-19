Africa: Kaiptc Launches Continental Ai Cyber Security Project

A new project titled: Towards Collaborative Artificial Intelligence and Cyber security Governance in Africa aimed at strengthening artificial intelligence (AI) and cyber security governance across Africa was launched in Accra on Wednesday.

It is being implemented by the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC) in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) with funding from the Government of Japan.

Speaking at the launch, the Commandant of KAIPTC, Air Vice Marshal David Anetey Akrong, said rapid technological advancement was reshaping governance, security, economic development and public service delivery across the continent.

He noted that African governments and security institutions were increasingly deploying AI-powered systems for border management, surveillance, intelligence gathering, disaster response and administrative efficiency.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

However, he warned that the growing use of technology had also brought new risks, including cybercrime, ransomware attacks, digital espionage, misinformation, disinformation, deepfakes and the misuse of AI tools by criminal and extremist groups.

According to him, weak regulatory systems, limited institutional coordination and capacity gaps in many African countries have heightened vulnerabilities and created the need for stronger regional cooperation.

"The transnational nature of these threats underscores the urgent need for coordinated regional and continental responses," he said.

Air Vice Marshal Akrong explained that the project seeks to strengthen coordination, institutional capacity and policy coherence on AI and cyber security governance among African Union Peace and Security Council member states.

The Japanese Ambassador to Ghana, Mr Hiroshi Yoshimoto, said Japan's support for the initiative was guided by its vision of a human-centred digital society where technology serves people and improves lives.

He said Japan continued to champion international efforts to promote safe, secure and trustworthy AI governance, stressing that effective management of AI and cyber security challenges could not be achieved by any single institution acting alone.

Mr Yoshimoto also highlighted the long-standing relationship between Ghana and Japan and announced that next year would mark three major milestones: the 100th anniversary of the arrival of Japanese medical scientist, Dr Hideo Noguchi, in the then Gold Coast, the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Ghana and Japan, and the 50th anniversary of Japanese volunteer service in Ghana.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Legal Affairs Ghana By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The UNDP Resident Representative in Ghana, Mr Niloy Banerjee, described the project as timely, saying AI and digital technologies offered enormous opportunities for economic growth, innovation and job creation but also presented significant governance challenges.

He identified cybercrime, digital-enabled conflicts and personal online crimes such as cyberbullying, cyberstalking and attacks on women and children as major concerns requiring urgent attention.

Mr Banerjee also raised concerns about the growing digital divide, warning that unequal access to technology could widen social and economic inequalities across countries and communities.

He underscored the importance of ensuring that no one was left behind in the digital transformation process and called for policies that promote inclusion and equal access to digital opportunities.

He said the project would help governments, policymakers and institutions develop strategies in order to maximise the benefits of AI while reducing the risks associated with emerging technologies.

As part of the launch, a steering committee was launched to guide the implementation of the project and support efforts to build a safer, more secure and digitally resilient Africa.