Ghana Eyes Trade, Investment Gains From World Cup

Ghana is set to leverage the global platform of the 2026 FIFA World Cup to attract foreign direct investment and expand trade opportunities through a series of business forums and exhibitions in Canada and the United States.

The initiative, dubbed the "Invest Ghana Business Forum and Exhibitions," is aimed at converting the heightened international attention surrounding the tournament into strategic partnerships, investment commitments and increased investor confidence in the Ghanaian economy.

A joint statement issued by the organisers indicated that the programme was being organised by the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) in collaboration with the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA), the Ghana Free Zones Authority (GFZA) and the Ghana Export-Import Bank (Ghana Exim Bank).

The engagements are scheduled to take place in Montreal, Toronto and Philadelphia, where Ghana will be showcased as a stable and competitive destination for investment, trade and industrial growth.

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According to the statement, key investment opportunities to be highlighted, include the government's Big Push Agenda, the 24-hour economy policy and the Volta Economic Corridor Project, as well as prospects in energy, agribusiness, manufacturing, mining and minerals value addition, healthcare, tourism, real estate and the digital economy.

As part of the programme, GEPA is expected to inaugurate its first Ghana Trade House in Philadelphia to strengthen the country's trade presence in the United States and create new opportunities for the promotion of Made-in-Ghana products and services.

Expected participants include the Chief Executive Officer of GIPC, Mr Simon Madjie; the CEO of GEPA, Mr Francis Kojo Kwarteng Arthur; and the CEO of GFZA, Dr Mary Awusi.

Also expected are the CEO of Ghana Exim Bank, Mr Sylvester Adinam Mensah; the Deputy Minister for Trade, Agribusiness and Industry; as well as representatives of Ghana's diplomatic missions, trade associations, businesses and investors.

Mr Madjie said the forums were expected to strengthen Ghana's international investment profile, deepen investor interest in viable projects and increase diaspora participation in national development.

He, therefore, urged Ghanaians living abroad, as well as entrepreneurs, professionals and business leaders, to take advantage of the engagements to promote Ghana as a preferred investment destination.

Mr Arthur explained that the Ghana Trade House would serve as a gateway for Ghanaian businesses seeking to access the United States market and expand their export reach.

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Dr Awusi noted that the World Cup presented a unique opportunity to connect global attention with investment prospects, adding that the forums would highlight Ghana's readiness to support export-oriented industries and long-term investor partnerships.

Mr Mensah also indicated that the engagements would create new opportunities for Ghanaian businesses, strengthen investor confidence and support the growth of value-added exports.

The organisers further stated that the initiative formed part of Ghana's broader development agenda aimed at promoting industrialisation, infrastructure expansion, value addition and job creation, while securing lasting economic benefits beyond the World Cup tournament.